1408 Miller Ave

Beautiful, Spacious and Well Appointed 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom West SJ Home - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home in desirable West San Jose neighborhood within walking distance to top Cupertino schools. Step inside this beautiful, spacious contemporary two-story home that is bright and inviting with lots of natural sunlight, open floor plans, and neutral color palette. This home features gleaming hardwood floors in main hall, kitchen, and breakfast nook.



Downstairs you'll find high ceiling in the entryway with beautiful 2 story foyer chandelier, spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining room with linear suspension dimmable artistic lights, bright open updated gourmet kitchen with island and informal dining area, vaulted ceiling in large comfortable family room with fireplace, guest bedroom with a view of the backyard, full bathroom and utility room with deep laundry sink, front loading washer and dryer, and closet storage for organization.



The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and island, tastefully designed tile backsplash, maple cabinets with well placed storage to keep things handy, and quality sleek stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, double oven, dishwasher, Thermador gas cooktop with 5 star burners, and Thermador downdraft ventilation with dishwasher safe filters.



Both the family room and kitchen open to decks in the backyard and are the cornerstone of this home and a gathering place for family and friends.



On the upper level, there are 3 large spacious bedrooms with built in closets and 2 baths and an open landing sitting space for an office or kids to hang out. The generously sized Master bedroom has sitting area, walk in large Master shower with built in coordinating bench seat, and the Master bath has his and her vanity plus luxurious jacuzzi tub, skylight and walk in closet.



A serene backyard great for entertaining and relaxing with three towering Redwood trees that cool the home in the summer months, a large deck, a handcrafted bench swing, and beautiful Arizona flagstone path leading to a fire pit/seating nook.

The front yard has variety of drought tolerant low maintenance California native plants along with beautiful fragrant roses that is a haven for hummingbirds and butterflies. Enjoy the natural carpet of changing colors with seasons. All yards are professionally landscaped with exterior lighting that highlights the landscape design and beautiful exteriors.



Other features include attached 2 car garage with ample storage space and brand new opener, new carpeting throughout, freshly painted exteriors, hard wired home security system, Ring doorbell and Floodlight Cam installed for added security and convenience, whole-house water treatment system and lots of storage with beautifully designed built in cabinets throughout the home along with deep inconspicuous storage spaces under the stairs.



- Cupertino Schools: John Muir Elementary, Miller Middle, Lynbrook High*

- Landscaping and trash/recycling services payed by landlord

- No pets and No Smoking anywhere on property

- Renters insurance will be required.



*Schools and availability must be verified by Tenant



