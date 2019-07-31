All apartments in San Jose
1408 Miller Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1408 Miller Ave

1408 Miller Avenue · (951) 338-9709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
San Jose
Location

1408 Miller Avenue, San Jose, CA 95129
Rainbow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1408 Miller Ave · Avail. now

$6,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3332 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautiful, Spacious and Well Appointed 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom West SJ Home - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home in desirable West San Jose neighborhood within walking distance to top Cupertino schools. Step inside this beautiful, spacious contemporary two-story home that is bright and inviting with lots of natural sunlight, open floor plans, and neutral color palette. This home features gleaming hardwood floors in main hall, kitchen, and breakfast nook.

Downstairs you'll find high ceiling in the entryway with beautiful 2 story foyer chandelier, spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining room with linear suspension dimmable artistic lights, bright open updated gourmet kitchen with island and informal dining area, vaulted ceiling in large comfortable family room with fireplace, guest bedroom with a view of the backyard, full bathroom and utility room with deep laundry sink, front loading washer and dryer, and closet storage for organization.

The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and island, tastefully designed tile backsplash, maple cabinets with well placed storage to keep things handy, and quality sleek stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, double oven, dishwasher, Thermador gas cooktop with 5 star burners, and Thermador downdraft ventilation with dishwasher safe filters.

Both the family room and kitchen open to decks in the backyard and are the cornerstone of this home and a gathering place for family and friends.

On the upper level, there are 3 large spacious bedrooms with built in closets and 2 baths and an open landing sitting space for an office or kids to hang out. The generously sized Master bedroom has sitting area, walk in large Master shower with built in coordinating bench seat, and the Master bath has his and her vanity plus luxurious jacuzzi tub, skylight and walk in closet.

A serene backyard great for entertaining and relaxing with three towering Redwood trees that cool the home in the summer months, a large deck, a handcrafted bench swing, and beautiful Arizona flagstone path leading to a fire pit/seating nook.
The front yard has variety of drought tolerant low maintenance California native plants along with beautiful fragrant roses that is a haven for hummingbirds and butterflies. Enjoy the natural carpet of changing colors with seasons. All yards are professionally landscaped with exterior lighting that highlights the landscape design and beautiful exteriors.

Other features include attached 2 car garage with ample storage space and brand new opener, new carpeting throughout, freshly painted exteriors, hard wired home security system, Ring doorbell and Floodlight Cam installed for added security and convenience, whole-house water treatment system and lots of storage with beautifully designed built in cabinets throughout the home along with deep inconspicuous storage spaces under the stairs.

- Cupertino Schools: John Muir Elementary, Miller Middle, Lynbrook High*
- Landscaping and trash/recycling services payed by landlord
- No pets and No Smoking anywhere on property
- Renters insurance will be required.

*Schools and availability must be verified by Tenant

(RLNE4393291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Miller Ave have any available units?
1408 Miller Ave has a unit available for $6,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 Miller Ave have?
Some of 1408 Miller Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Miller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Miller Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Miller Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Miller Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1408 Miller Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Miller Ave does offer parking.
Does 1408 Miller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1408 Miller Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Miller Ave have a pool?
No, 1408 Miller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Miller Ave have accessible units?
No, 1408 Miller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Miller Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Miller Ave has units with dishwashers.
