All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like
1393 Karl Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
1393 Karl Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

1393 Karl Street

1393 Karl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1393 Karl Street, San Jose, CA 95122
Hillview North

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Amazing 1 bedroom with share 1 bathroom in a 5 bedroom San Jose home. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and wireless internet. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning, and water. It is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st, 2020. $1,500/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or contact Pedro at 408-605-9376 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Silver Apartments
333 Sunol Street
San Jose, CA 95126
Levare
377 Santana Row
San Jose, CA 95128
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr
San Jose, CA 95134
Woodland Meadow
1600 Whitewood Dr
San Jose, CA 95131
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana
San Jose, CA 95134
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr
San Jose, CA 95134
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1393 Karl Street have any available units?
1393 Karl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1393 Karl Street have?
Some of 1393 Karl Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1393 Karl Street currently offering any rent specials?
1393 Karl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1393 Karl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1393 Karl Street is pet friendly.
Does 1393 Karl Street offer parking?
No, 1393 Karl Street does not offer parking.
Does 1393 Karl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1393 Karl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1393 Karl Street have a pool?
No, 1393 Karl Street does not have a pool.
Does 1393 Karl Street have accessible units?
No, 1393 Karl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1393 Karl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1393 Karl Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 BedroomsSan Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom ValleyParkviewRenaissanceBlackfordRiver OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State UniversityCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay