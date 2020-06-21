1393 Karl Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Amazing 1 bedroom with share 1 bathroom in a 5 bedroom San Jose home. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and wireless internet. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning, and water. It is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st, 2020. $1,500/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or contact Pedro at 408-605-9376 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.