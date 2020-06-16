All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 1285 Weathersfield Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
1285 Weathersfield Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:36 AM

1285 Weathersfield Way

1285 Weathersfield Way · (408) 849-9315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1285 Weathersfield Way, San Jose, CA 95118
Croydon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1285 Weathersfield Way · Avail. Aug 10

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1501 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1285 Weathersfield Way Available 08/10/20 3BD/2BA CAMBRIAN PARK CHARMER IN NICE NEIGHBORHOOD - AVAILABLE ON 08/10! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE!

THIS PROPERTY IS TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 07/31/2020. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.

IN AN EFFORT TO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS, WE WILL ONLY SHOW THE PROPERTY TO PEOPLE WHO SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR THERE ENTIRE GROUP WHILE THE PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED. IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO PROCEED WITH THE PROPERTY AFTER YOU SEE IT IN PERSON, LET THE PROPERTY MANAGER KNOW AND WE CAN REFUND YOUR APPLICATION FEES.

WE WILL SHOW THE PROPERTY AS REQUESTED WHEN THE PROPERTY IS VACANT.

Available August 10th!

Come check out this charming 3BD/2BA home in San Jose. This property comes with the following features:

Features-at-a-Glance
- School district: Los Alamitos Elementary, Castillero Middle School, Pioneer High School
- Close to shopping areas, Princeton Plaza Mall
- Close to HIghway Highway 85
- Close to Guadalupe Oak Grove Park
- Hardwood floors
- Gas burning fireplace
- Viking gas range
- Central heating and AC
- Attached garage
- Washer and dryer included (conditional)
- Water softener (conditional)
- Backyard with side yard
- Outdoor gas hook up
- Front facade of house painted
- 1 year old carpet in the first bedroom on the right
- Backyard will be fully landscaped/finished
- All rooms getting new closet doors
- 1 year old blinds in master bedroom and master bath
- Water dispenser in fridge will be connected and fixed
- Carpets in all rooms will be cleaned
- The kid mural in the closet wall in one of the bedroom closets will be painted over

Rental Terms
- 1 year lease then month-to-month thereafter.
- Gardener included in rent. Tenant pays all other utilities.
- Pets possible upon approval.
- No section 8.
- No smoking.

Tenant Pre-qualification
- Must be able to move in two weeks of availability or later if owner approves (subject to change)
- Combined monthly income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent

**Pictures may contain inaccuracies for what is currently offered at the property. For reference purposes only.

(RLNE4986792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 Weathersfield Way have any available units?
1285 Weathersfield Way has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1285 Weathersfield Way have?
Some of 1285 Weathersfield Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 Weathersfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
1285 Weathersfield Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 Weathersfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1285 Weathersfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 1285 Weathersfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 1285 Weathersfield Way does offer parking.
Does 1285 Weathersfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1285 Weathersfield Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 Weathersfield Way have a pool?
No, 1285 Weathersfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 1285 Weathersfield Way have accessible units?
No, 1285 Weathersfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 Weathersfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1285 Weathersfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1285 Weathersfield Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shadow Creek
2474 S Bascom Ave
San Jose, CA 95124
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave
San Jose, CA 95126
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave
San Jose, CA 95118
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave
San Jose, CA 95117
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana
San Jose, CA 95134
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr
San Jose, CA 95134
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave
San Jose, CA 95132

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity