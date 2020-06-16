Amenities

1285 Weathersfield Way Available 08/10/20 3BD/2BA CAMBRIAN PARK CHARMER IN NICE NEIGHBORHOOD - AVAILABLE ON 08/10! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE!



THIS PROPERTY IS TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 07/31/2020. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.



IN AN EFFORT TO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS, WE WILL ONLY SHOW THE PROPERTY TO PEOPLE WHO SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR THERE ENTIRE GROUP WHILE THE PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED. IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO PROCEED WITH THE PROPERTY AFTER YOU SEE IT IN PERSON, LET THE PROPERTY MANAGER KNOW AND WE CAN REFUND YOUR APPLICATION FEES.



WE WILL SHOW THE PROPERTY AS REQUESTED WHEN THE PROPERTY IS VACANT.



Available August 10th!



Come check out this charming 3BD/2BA home in San Jose. This property comes with the following features:



Features-at-a-Glance

- School district: Los Alamitos Elementary, Castillero Middle School, Pioneer High School

- Close to shopping areas, Princeton Plaza Mall

- Close to HIghway Highway 85

- Close to Guadalupe Oak Grove Park

- Hardwood floors

- Gas burning fireplace

- Viking gas range

- Central heating and AC

- Attached garage

- Washer and dryer included (conditional)

- Water softener (conditional)

- Backyard with side yard

- Outdoor gas hook up

- Front facade of house painted

- 1 year old carpet in the first bedroom on the right

- Backyard will be fully landscaped/finished

- All rooms getting new closet doors

- 1 year old blinds in master bedroom and master bath

- Water dispenser in fridge will be connected and fixed

- Carpets in all rooms will be cleaned

- The kid mural in the closet wall in one of the bedroom closets will be painted over



Rental Terms

- 1 year lease then month-to-month thereafter.

- Gardener included in rent. Tenant pays all other utilities.

- Pets possible upon approval.

- No section 8.

- No smoking.



Tenant Pre-qualification

- Must be able to move in two weeks of availability or later if owner approves (subject to change)

- Combined monthly income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent



**Pictures may contain inaccuracies for what is currently offered at the property. For reference purposes only.



(RLNE4986792)