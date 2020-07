Amenities

1129 Grimley Lane Available 08/01/20 Must See Cottage in Almaden Valley!!! - Beautiful country setting cottage in South Almaden!!



This 1000sqft, large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage in Almaden features all new kitchen appliances and brand new laminate floors!



The bathroom has been completely remodeled and stairs have new carpet. Home has new paint throughout and is cable ready.



Large bedroom upstairs complete with a study area perfect for a computer tech that likes to work at home.



Close to Quicksilver hiking and biking trail, great for an active person!!



Shared washer and dryer



This home is a must see!!



This cottage is attached to the main house.



No Pets



Please email eve@baylpg.com for a tour request or call 650-396-2462.



To apply please visit our website- lpmsiliconvalley.com



