Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:36 PM

1046 East San Fernando Street

1046 East San Fernando Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1720100
Location

1046 East San Fernando Street, San Jose, CA 95116
Olinder

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Touring Options:
***VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE AT WWW.CALWESTERN.COM*** and/or you can also view the property yourself with a $0.99 cent credit card verification fee and selfie via this link: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720100?source=marketing

*PLEASE NOTE: In order to deter potential scammer activity, we have this property set up in SAFE mode. All viewings will need to be approved prior. Cal-Western Property Management will never ask you to wire funds.

Conveniently located near public transportation and highway 680/280, 101, 880, 87. Close to plenty of stores, restaurants, SJSU and downtown San Jose! This charming 1,200 sq ft downstairs Spanish-style duplex is now move-in ready!

AMENITIES:
New luxury vinyl flooring in kitchen/bathroom, new carpet in living room, hallways and bedrooms
Two-tone paint
Gas wall furnace
Remodeled bath
New gas stove/oven
New refrigerator
Wood-burning fireplace
Driveway parking
Garbage fees paid by owner. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.
Sorry, no pets and no smoking.
Please note: This property does not have any laundry facilities on-site

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350.00 Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now
Each applicant over the age of 18 yrs old will need to submit a rental application and qualify based on verifiable gross income equal to 2.5 x the amount of rent, good credit (no bankruptcies, evictions or collections) and favorable current and past landlord references. 1 year lease required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

