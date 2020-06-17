1046 East San Fernando Street

Amenities

Touring Options:

***VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE AT WWW.CALWESTERN.COM*** and/or you can also view the property yourself with a $0.99 cent credit card verification fee and selfie via this link: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720100?source=marketing



*PLEASE NOTE: In order to deter potential scammer activity, we have this property set up in SAFE mode. All viewings will need to be approved prior.



Conveniently located near public transportation and highway 680/280, 101, 880, 87. Close to plenty of stores, restaurants, SJSU and downtown San Jose! This charming 1,200 sq ft downstairs Spanish-style duplex is now move-in ready!



AMENITIES:

New luxury vinyl flooring in kitchen/bathroom, new carpet in living room, hallways and bedrooms

Two-tone paint

Gas wall furnace

Remodeled bath

New gas stove/oven

New refrigerator

Wood-burning fireplace

Driveway parking

Garbage fees paid by owner. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.

Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

Please note: This property does not have any laundry facilities on-site



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350.00 Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Each applicant over the age of 18 yrs old will need to submit a rental application and qualify based on verifiable gross income equal to 2.5 x the amount of rent, good credit (no bankruptcies, evictions or collections) and favorable current and past landlord references. 1 year lease required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.