Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1034 Summermist Ct

1034 Summermist Court · (408) 626-4800
Location

1034 Summermist Court, San Jose, CA 95122
Summerside

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1034 Summermist Ct · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
End Unit located in gated community- 1 bedroom 1 bath plus a loft, 1034 Summermist Ct, San Jose CA - We have an end unit available. Unit has a beautiful view from the balcony of trees and pond. Unit has 1 bedroom with a large loft that can be used as an office or a second bedroom.

Living room and bedroom have laminate flooring. We provide refrigerator, washer/dryer and dishwasher.

The unit is located in a gated community. Complex offers a swimming pool for their residents.

Garbage and water are included in rent
Tenant to pay for PG&E

Deposit $2,100
Rent $2,100

Features: Washer/dryer, tennis courts, community swimming pool, gated community, end unit and 1 assigned carport. No A/C

No Pets
No Smoking

Please contact our office directly for showings and application process. Email us show contact info or call us at show contact info or you can call or email for a showing.

Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com
408-626-4800

DRE# 01264949

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4641449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 Summermist Ct have any available units?
1034 Summermist Ct has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 Summermist Ct have?
Some of 1034 Summermist Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 Summermist Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1034 Summermist Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 Summermist Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1034 Summermist Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1034 Summermist Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1034 Summermist Ct does offer parking.
Does 1034 Summermist Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1034 Summermist Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 Summermist Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1034 Summermist Ct has a pool.
Does 1034 Summermist Ct have accessible units?
No, 1034 Summermist Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 Summermist Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1034 Summermist Ct has units with dishwashers.
