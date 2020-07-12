/
northern waterfront
151 Apartments for rent in Northern Waterfront, San Francisco, CA
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,253
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,846
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1235 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! A location that can't be beat. Views for days.
550 Battery St.
550 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minimum lease term of thirty (30) days. I have more studios - 2 bedroom properties in the same building or same area for various prices.Please ask for more information.
440 Davis Ct
440 Davis Court, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$4,105
500 sqft
Minimum lease term of thirty (30) days. I have more studios-2 bedroom properties in the same building or same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,925
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,056
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,591
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,791
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,815
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,315
1786 sqft
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature 9-ft ceilings, wood floors, and full-size washers and dryers.
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,904
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,491
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,176
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,390
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,838
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,776
1695 sqft
Hi-rise living close to the Bay and within walking distance of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop solarium.
Bayside Village
3 Bayside Village Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,320
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1036 sqft
Great location in Bayside Village, close to I-80 and convenient for commuters. Units include patio or balcony, fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and courtyard.
Solaire
299 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,674
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,586
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,182
1228 sqft
Exceptional apartments with white quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash. Enjoy the yoga studio, resident lounge, 7th-floor terrace and lounge area during your free time. Near the Bay Bridge and Ferry Building Marketplace.
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,970
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
882 sqft
Incredible views of the water in a luxury community off I-80. On-site amenities include a 24-hour concierge, garage, and courtyard. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, modern appliances and updated spacious floor plans.
Jasper
45 Lansing St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,624
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,770
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,079
1232 sqft
High-rise living in Rincon Hill, with easy access to world-class restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Laundry and dry cleaning service, personal shoppers, dog walking and grooming, and on-site movie theater.
1127-1133 KEARNY
1127 Kearny Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,695
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
701 sqft
Intellectuals and Italians made North Beach what it is today, one of the city’s most adored areas. Chianti and marinara are “Little Italy’s” original claim to fame, and the mid-century Beatnik movement cemented its counterculture icon status.
655 POWELL Apartments
655 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,795
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
401 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
790 sqft
This upscale community is located in an area with fine dining and boutique hotels. Historic building. Pet-friendly. Each apartment features efficient appliances, carpeting, a washer and dryer, and hardwood floors.
1340 TAYLOR
1340 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,600
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,500
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,400
993 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community in iconic Nob Hill. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry. Cable included. Easy access to trolleys, public transit. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to schools, St. Francis Memorial Hospital.
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
110 sqft
Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the essentials including a bed, dresser, nightstand, lamp, and rug -
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,380
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,159
625 sqft
In the heart of Nob Hill, these contemporary apartments feature recessed lighting, tile and hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site internet cafe, concierge service and gym. Garage parking provided.
2133 Stockton
2133 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,249
Here on the corner of Bay and Stockton you're only a few blocks away from some of San Francisco's most famous sites -- Ghirardelli Square, Pier 39, The Cannery, Fisherman's Wharf and The City's cable cars.
825 Pine Street
825 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
334 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
535 sqft
Nob Hill was built by the barons of the Gold Rush, and today, it’s just as iconic as ever. Epic views, elegant mansions and luxury hotels roll out the red carpet for tourists and locals alike.
845 PINE Apartments
845 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,695
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located two blocks north of Union Square and directly across the street from three landmark hotels (Intercontinental, Fairmont, and Huntington) at the top of Nob Hill, this property is located just a short walk to public transit
1125 BROADWAY Apartments
1125 Broadway, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,195
450 sqft
Updated homes that are cable-ready. Kitchens are fully equipped. Residents get access to laundry facilities. A short walk to Chinatown and Lombard Street. Near public transportation.
735 TAYLOR
735 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
220 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy SanFran's Lower Nob Hill neighborhood in a historic building with on-site laundry. Welcomes pets. Granite counters and hardwood floors in unit. Surrounded by restaurants, bars, and boutiques.
1265 Washington Street
1265 Washington Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
750 sqft
1265 Washington occupies a central Nob Hill location equal parts stunning views, plentiful amenities, and easy access to some of the best San Francisco has to offer.
2222 Leavenworth Apartments
2222 Leavenworth Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
930 sqft
2222 Leavenworth is a Russian Hill classic in the heart of one of San Francisco's most desirable neighborhoods.
