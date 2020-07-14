Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking bike storage package receiving accessible garage bbq/grill internet access lobby

923 has the amenities you’re looking for, with one key difference: You won’t have to wait in line to use them. Sophisticated living, refined amenities, and perfectly located. 923 Folsom Street SoMa apartments offer more than meets the eye. Our boutique community offers urban professionals a place to claim the lifestyle they deserve as they live amidst features and additions that are nothing short of stunning – all in a pet-friendly, stylish environment.