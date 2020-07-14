All apartments in San Francisco
923 Folsom
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

923 Folsom

923 Folsom St · (336) 804-8335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
8 Weeks free on select units! Contactless and virtual tours now available!
Location

923 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94107
South of Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 403 · Avail. Sep 9

$3,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

Unit 606 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,304

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. Jul 22

$3,334

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 709 · Avail. now

$4,494

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 809 · Avail. Jul 23

$4,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 4

$4,163

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 923 Folsom.

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
package receiving
accessible
garage
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
923 has the amenities you’re looking for, with one key difference: You won’t have to wait in line to use them. Sophisticated living, refined amenities, and perfectly located. 923 Folsom Street SoMa apartments offer more than meets the eye. Our boutique community offers urban professionals a place to claim the lifestyle they deserve as they live amidst features and additions that are nothing short of stunning – all in a pet-friendly, stylish environment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 - 2 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required; 2.75x income requirement for studios and 3x income requirement for 1 & 2 beds.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Garage: $425/month.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 Folsom have any available units?
923 Folsom has 27 units available starting at $3,109 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 Folsom have?
Some of 923 Folsom's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 Folsom currently offering any rent specials?
923 Folsom is offering the following rent specials: 8 Weeks free on select units! Contactless and virtual tours now available!
Is 923 Folsom pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 Folsom is pet friendly.
Does 923 Folsom offer parking?
Yes, 923 Folsom offers parking.
Does 923 Folsom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 Folsom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Folsom have a pool?
No, 923 Folsom does not have a pool.
Does 923 Folsom have accessible units?
Yes, 923 Folsom has accessible units.
Does 923 Folsom have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 Folsom does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

