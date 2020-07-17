88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access sauna

Features: Wood floors, Balcony, Patio, Deck, Garden, Central heating, Internet Wi-Fi, No smoking property, Cable, HDTV, Pets allowed with restrictions, please ask



Kitchen: Refrigerator, Freezer, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Coffee maker, Toaster, Pots and Pans, Kettle, Dishwasher, Glassware, Silverware, Blender, Kitchen supplies and Utensils



Beds: King bed, Queen bed, Bed Linen provided



More Features: Communal heated Pool, Communal Hot tub - Jacuzzi, Iron, Towels, Free Parking included - garage, Courtesy paper towel, Courtesy shampoo and soap, Internet TV, Washer, Dryer



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION



Modern and luxury property with amazing bay views. The entire apartment is decorated with exquisite modern taste.



The apartment has 2 bedrooms and one office room. The open floor plan features a large, combined kitchen, living, dining and bar area all surrounded with large windows overlooking the amazing San Francisco Bay



Master bedroom overlooks the bay. Comfortable queen size bed with large closet and fine furnishings. The second bedroom overlook the South Beach Marina and AT&T baseball park. Queen size bed with large closet.



Large office room overlooking the Giants Park with large desk and library.



Washer and dryer inside the apartment and plenty of storage space.



The building offers resort amenities: front desk services, fitness center, business center, conference room, lap-pool & spa-jacuzzi, saunas, BBQ & fireplace area and landscaped gardens.



Parking garage for one car in the same building included with the rental.



LOCATION DESCRIPTION



Neighborhood: South Beach. Live along San Francisco s famed Embarcadero steps from Giant s Ballpark, many restaurants, CalTrain, nightlife & more. Easy access to major freeways, Caltrain & shuttles.



This hip, upscale neighborhood is home to dozens of epicurean options, small boutiques and luxury



