Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107

88 King St · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

88 King St, San Francisco, CA 94107
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef25657f4b37c7afd164bc6 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION & AMENITIES:
Features: Wood floors, Balcony, Patio, Deck, Garden, Central heating, Internet Wi-Fi, No smoking property, Cable, HDTV, Pets allowed with restrictions, please ask

Kitchen: Refrigerator, Freezer, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Coffee maker, Toaster, Pots and Pans, Kettle, Dishwasher, Glassware, Silverware, Blender, Kitchen supplies and Utensils

Beds: King bed, Queen bed, Bed Linen provided

More Features: Communal heated Pool, Communal Hot tub - Jacuzzi, Iron, Towels, Free Parking included - garage, Courtesy paper towel, Courtesy shampoo and soap, Internet TV, Washer, Dryer

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION

Modern and luxury property with amazing bay views. The entire apartment is decorated with exquisite modern taste.

The apartment has 2 bedrooms and one office room. The open floor plan features a large, combined kitchen, living, dining and bar area all surrounded with large windows overlooking the amazing San Francisco Bay

Master bedroom overlooks the bay. Comfortable queen size bed with large closet and fine furnishings. The second bedroom overlook the South Beach Marina and AT&T baseball park. Queen size bed with large closet.

Large office room overlooking the Giants Park with large desk and library.

Washer and dryer inside the apartment and plenty of storage space.

The building offers resort amenities: front desk services, fitness center, business center, conference room, lap-pool & spa-jacuzzi, saunas, BBQ & fireplace area and landscaped gardens.

Parking garage for one car in the same building included with the rental.

LOCATION DESCRIPTION

Neighborhood: South Beach. Live along San Francisco s famed Embarcadero steps from Giant s Ballpark, many restaurants, CalTrain, nightlife & more. Easy access to major freeways, Caltrain & shuttles.

This hip, upscale neighborhood is home to dozens of epicurean options, small boutiques and luxury s

(RLNE5885646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107 have any available units?
88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107 has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107 have?
Some of 88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107 currently offering any rent specials?
88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107 pet-friendly?
No, 88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107 offer parking?
Yes, 88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107 offers parking.
Does 88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107 have a pool?
Yes, 88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107 has a pool.
Does 88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107 have accessible units?
No, 88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107 does not have accessible units.
Does 88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

