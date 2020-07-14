All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

840 California St

840 California St · (415) 942-6355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

840 California St, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 43 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 292 sqft

Unit 52 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 295 sqft

Unit 32 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 295 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 45 · Avail. now

$3,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Unit 46 · Avail. now

$3,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit 57 · Avail. now

$3,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26 · Avail. now

$5,695

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 840 California St.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Nob Hill is so beautiful, it’s hard to believe that people actually live here. But they do…and you can too. Hotels, boutiques and fine dining spots top the lofty locale. The Top of the Mark, Keiko á Nob Hill and Soda Popinsksi’s are just a few local faves that give the area its fizz. Nob Hill is the ideal base for exploration. North Beach, Chinatown, Union Square, Financial District – it’s all downhill from here.

California dreamin’! This beautiful bay window building is at the intersection of classic San Francisco charm and 21st century amenities. Bright and airy floor plan, flawless hardwood floors, and killer kitchens with room for breakfast are just a few of the perks. Pinch-me location and downtown views make it your next dream home.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensive collection of the city’s most eligible apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 California St have any available units?
840 California St has 9 units available starting at $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 California St have?
Some of 840 California St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 California St currently offering any rent specials?
840 California St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 California St pet-friendly?
Yes, 840 California St is pet friendly.
Does 840 California St offer parking?
No, 840 California St does not offer parking.
Does 840 California St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 California St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 California St have a pool?
No, 840 California St does not have a pool.
Does 840 California St have accessible units?
No, 840 California St does not have accessible units.
Does 840 California St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 California St has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

