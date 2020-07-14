840 California St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities elevator dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Nob Hill is so beautiful, it’s hard to believe that people actually live here. But they do…and you can too. Hotels, boutiques and fine dining spots top the lofty locale. The Top of the Mark, Keiko á Nob Hill and Soda Popinsksi’s are just a few local faves that give the area its fizz. Nob Hill is the ideal base for exploration. North Beach, Chinatown, Union Square, Financial District – it’s all downhill from here.



California dreamin’! This beautiful bay window building is at the intersection of classic San Francisco charm and 21st century amenities. Bright and airy floor plan, flawless hardwood floors, and killer kitchens with room for breakfast are just a few of the perks. Pinch-me location and downtown views make it your next dream home.



