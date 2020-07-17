8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE AND MOVE IN ON OR BEFORE 7/15/2020!



This captivating, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo home property rental is ideally located in the friendly Merced Heights neighborhood in San Francisco. The unit is just minutes away to and from the financial district and right off of Interstate 280. There’s also a newly opened grocery store (HMART) in the building complex.



The snug and bright interior has laminated and carpeted flooring, recessed/track lighting, and walk-in closet. Its appealing kitchen is perfect for meal prep, helping you to make it easier with its package appliances that include a dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal. The bathroom is furnished with a big vanity cabinet and a shower/tub combo. It has central heating, double pane/storm windows along with an in-unit washer and dryer.



It’s a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed (less than 40 lbs.) with a $500 pet deposit/pet and a non-refundable pet rent fee of $50/mo. (the $50 monthly pet rent will be waived on the 1st year for any signed lease on or before 7/15/2020). No smoking allowed, though. The exterior has a balcony. It comes with 1 spot attached garage; parking spot number: A93.



Tenant pays for electricity (PG&E), cable, and internet (AT&T or Comcast). The landlord will cover the HOA fees, water, trash, and sewage.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sBpur4MjDjV



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guid



(RLNE5873684)