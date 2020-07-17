All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411

8300 Oceanview Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8300 Oceanview Terrace, San Francisco, CA 94132
Ingleside Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE AND MOVE IN ON OR BEFORE 7/15/2020!

This captivating, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo home property rental is ideally located in the friendly Merced Heights neighborhood in San Francisco. The unit is just minutes away to and from the financial district and right off of Interstate 280. There’s also a newly opened grocery store (HMART) in the building complex.

The snug and bright interior has laminated and carpeted flooring, recessed/track lighting, and walk-in closet. Its appealing kitchen is perfect for meal prep, helping you to make it easier with its package appliances that include a dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal. The bathroom is furnished with a big vanity cabinet and a shower/tub combo. It has central heating, double pane/storm windows along with an in-unit washer and dryer.

It’s a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed (less than 40 lbs.) with a $500 pet deposit/pet and a non-refundable pet rent fee of $50/mo. (the $50 monthly pet rent will be waived on the 1st year for any signed lease on or before 7/15/2020). No smoking allowed, though. The exterior has a balcony. It comes with 1 spot attached garage; parking spot number: A93.

Tenant pays for electricity (PG&E), cable, and internet (AT&T or Comcast). The landlord will cover the HOA fees, water, trash, and sewage.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sBpur4MjDjV

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guid

(RLNE5873684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411 have any available units?
8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411 have?
Some of 8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411 currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411 is pet friendly.
Does 8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411 offer parking?
Yes, 8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411 offers parking.
Does 8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411 have a pool?
No, 8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411 does not have a pool.
Does 8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411 have accessible units?
No, 8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411 does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

