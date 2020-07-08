Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities elevator cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking on-site laundry

Tucked away from the frenetic pace of nearby Market and Van Ness, the snug streets of Hayes Valley will make you want to take it slow. Beloved by craft coffee connoisseurs, food fanatics, and artsy entrepreneurs, this feel-good hood is also a nightlife mecca. Warm up to the bookish crowd at Two Sisters Bar and Books, get down to Brass Tacks for a stiff drink, or savor a late night bite at Sauce.Take a bow! You just got your big (apartment) break! Patio space gives this Hayes Valley home primo stargazing potential, while grand windows shower light on the open, airy atmosphere. Hardwood floors, washer/dryer and other efficient appliances set the stage for easy entertaining. So bring on the cast party!Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensive collection of the city’s most eligible apartments – many of which are pet-friendly! We speci