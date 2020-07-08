All apartments in San Francisco
600 Oak
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:05 PM

600 Oak

600 Oak St · (415) 360-0596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Oak St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Lower Haight

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 600 Oak.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
parking
on-site laundry
Tucked away from the frenetic pace of nearby Market and Van Ness, the snug streets of Hayes Valley will make you want to take it slow. Beloved by craft coffee connoisseurs, food fanatics, and artsy entrepreneurs, this feel-good hood is also a nightlife mecca. Warm up to the bookish crowd at Two Sisters Bar and Books, get down to Brass Tacks for a stiff drink, or savor a late night bite at Sauce.Take a bow! You just got your big (apartment) break! Patio space gives this Hayes Valley home primo stargazing potential, while grand windows shower light on the open, airy atmosphere. Hardwood floors, washer/dryer and other efficient appliances set the stage for easy entertaining. So bring on the cast party!Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensive collection of the city’s most eligible apartments – many of which are pet-friendly! We speci

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Oak have any available units?
600 Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Oak have?
Some of 600 Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Oak currently offering any rent specials?
600 Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Oak is pet friendly.
Does 600 Oak offer parking?
Yes, 600 Oak offers parking.
Does 600 Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Oak have a pool?
No, 600 Oak does not have a pool.
Does 600 Oak have accessible units?
No, 600 Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

