58 Monterey Blvd

Amenities
Charming Full Flr Flat – Blocks from BART, New Carpet| Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $2,975/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: Shared Driveway (see below)
Amenities: Shared yard
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & Garbage (see below)
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Carpet
Laundry: In bldg. (see below)
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make this charming flat your next home. Features includes:
- Full floor lower flat (approx. 1,000 sf)
- Period details including arched doorways and beamed/decorative ceilings.
- New carpet throughout.
- Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and newer cabinets.
- Master bedroom has attached bath.
- Both bedrooms are good sized and have plenty of closet space.
- 1 car driveway parking is shared with the upstairs unit every other month.
- Tenant pays for 50% of water bills in excess of $250/mo.
- Washer and dryer are available in garage for a usage fee.
- Enjoy the outdoors in your shared yard.
- Transit options include BART a couple of blocks away and multiple MUNI lines.
- Shopping and dining option on Diamond Street are only a few blocks away. Safeway is close by.
- Easy access to both Hwy 280 and 101.
*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5881559)