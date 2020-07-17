All apartments in San Francisco
58 Monterey Blvd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

58 Monterey Blvd

58 Monterey Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

58 Monterey Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94131
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Full Flr Flat – Blocks from BART, New Carpet| Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $2,975/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: Shared Driveway (see below)
Amenities: Shared yard
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & Garbage (see below)
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Carpet
Laundry: In bldg. (see below)
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make this charming flat your next home. Features includes:
- Full floor lower flat (approx. 1,000 sf)
- Period details including arched doorways and beamed/decorative ceilings.
- New carpet throughout.
- Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and newer cabinets.
- Master bedroom has attached bath.
- Both bedrooms are good sized and have plenty of closet space.
- 1 car driveway parking is shared with the upstairs unit every other month.
- Tenant pays for 50% of water bills in excess of $250/mo.
- Washer and dryer are available in garage for a usage fee.
- Enjoy the outdoors in your shared yard.
- Transit options include BART a couple of blocks away and multiple MUNI lines.
- Shopping and dining option on Diamond Street are only a few blocks away. Safeway is close by.
- Easy access to both Hwy 280 and 101.
*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*
View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Monterey Blvd have any available units?
58 Monterey Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 Monterey Blvd have?
Some of 58 Monterey Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Monterey Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
58 Monterey Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Monterey Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 58 Monterey Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 58 Monterey Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 58 Monterey Blvd offers parking.
Does 58 Monterey Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Monterey Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Monterey Blvd have a pool?
No, 58 Monterey Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 58 Monterey Blvd have accessible units?
No, 58 Monterey Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Monterey Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Monterey Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

