58 Monterey Blvd

Charming Full Flr Flat – Blocks from BART, New Carpet| Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $2,975/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: Shared Driveway (see below)

Amenities: Shared yard

Pets: Not Allowed

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water & Garbage (see below)

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Carpet

Laundry: In bldg. (see below)

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Make this charming flat your next home. Features includes:

- Full floor lower flat (approx. 1,000 sf)

- Period details including arched doorways and beamed/decorative ceilings.

- New carpet throughout.

- Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and newer cabinets.

- Master bedroom has attached bath.

- Both bedrooms are good sized and have plenty of closet space.

- 1 car driveway parking is shared with the upstairs unit every other month.

- Tenant pays for 50% of water bills in excess of $250/mo.

- Washer and dryer are available in garage for a usage fee.

- Enjoy the outdoors in your shared yard.

- Transit options include BART a couple of blocks away and multiple MUNI lines.

- Shopping and dining option on Diamond Street are only a few blocks away. Safeway is close by.

- Easy access to both Hwy 280 and 101.

*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*

