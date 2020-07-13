All apartments in San Francisco
2079 Market

2075 Market St · (415) 943-6298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2075 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Mission Dolores

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 005 · Avail. now

$2,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 383 sqft

Unit 024 · Avail. now

$2,595

Studio · 1 Bath · 340 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2079 Market.

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
alarm system
parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
pet friendly
The Castro is a judgment-free zone where shops, restaurants and booming bars entice patrons to come out and play. Classic movie house, the Castro Theatre, is the main strip’s neon landmark. Legendary bars like Twin Peaks and Harvey’s anchor the area. Its quieter residential lanes make it a safe, sought-after place to call home.

This boutique building is hidden in plain site on the City’s main artery. Interiors are crisp, classic and roomy. Updated amenities and sleek renovations cohabitate with homey vintage details in stylish harmony. Thanks to a bevy of bus and train transit options, this magnificent Market Street address is imminently accessible.

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From restored historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to rebooted Downtown classics, one online application i

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2079 Market have any available units?
2079 Market has 2 units available starting at $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2079 Market have?
Some of 2079 Market's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2079 Market currently offering any rent specials?
2079 Market is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2079 Market pet-friendly?
Yes, 2079 Market is pet friendly.
Does 2079 Market offer parking?
Yes, 2079 Market offers parking.
Does 2079 Market have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2079 Market does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2079 Market have a pool?
No, 2079 Market does not have a pool.
Does 2079 Market have accessible units?
No, 2079 Market does not have accessible units.
Does 2079 Market have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2079 Market has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

