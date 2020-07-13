2079 Market

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan oven walk in closets Property Amenities media room dogs allowed cats allowed alarm system parking internet access lobby online portal pet friendly

The Castro is a judgment-free zone where shops, restaurants and booming bars entice patrons to come out and play. Classic movie house, the Castro Theatre, is the main strip’s neon landmark. Legendary bars like Twin Peaks and Harvey’s anchor the area. Its quieter residential lanes make it a safe, sought-after place to call home.



This boutique building is hidden in plain site on the City’s main artery. Interiors are crisp, classic and roomy. Updated amenities and sleek renovations cohabitate with homey vintage details in stylish harmony. Thanks to a bevy of bus and train transit options, this magnificent Market Street address is imminently accessible.



Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From restored historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to rebooted Downtown classics, one online application i