19 Tehama St APT 1

Full Floor, Unfurnished or Furnished Condo with Direct Elevator Access - Full Floor, Beautifully Furnished Condo with Direct Elevator Access in Prime Yerba Buena. The elevator opens directly into the spacious 1 bedroom plus den, full-floor condo in a boutique building designed by renowned architect, Stanley Saitowitz. Thoughtful features throughout include dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows, oak floors, radiant heating, open kitchen boasting top of the line appliances, two private patios, and in-unit laundry. A shared rooftop deck offers downtown views. With a walk score.com rating of 96%, this prime location is steps away from restaurants, shops, and cafes, Salesforce Tower, Transbay Transit Center & 5.4 acre rooftop park. Move in ready with easy access to Bay Bridge and major freeways! Water and garbage included. Virtual Tour click or past link: https://youtu.be/PgjOPDEYl-Q

No smoking allowed.



No Pets Allowed



