All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 19 Tehama St APT 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
19 Tehama St APT 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

19 Tehama St APT 1

19 Tehama Street · (925) 366-8780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
South Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19 Tehama Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 19 Tehama St APT 1 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 931 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
Full Floor, Unfurnished or Furnished Condo with Direct Elevator Access - Full Floor, Beautifully Furnished Condo with Direct Elevator Access in Prime Yerba Buena. The elevator opens directly into the spacious 1 bedroom plus den, full-floor condo in a boutique building designed by renowned architect, Stanley Saitowitz. Thoughtful features throughout include dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows, oak floors, radiant heating, open kitchen boasting top of the line appliances, two private patios, and in-unit laundry. A shared rooftop deck offers downtown views. With a walk score.com rating of 96%, this prime location is steps away from restaurants, shops, and cafes, Salesforce Tower, Transbay Transit Center & 5.4 acre rooftop park. Move in ready with easy access to Bay Bridge and major freeways! Water and garbage included. Virtual Tour click or past link: https://youtu.be/PgjOPDEYl-Q
Sorry no smoking allowed. Apply online at bshpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Tehama St APT 1 have any available units?
19 Tehama St APT 1 has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Tehama St APT 1 have?
Some of 19 Tehama St APT 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Tehama St APT 1 currently offering any rent specials?
19 Tehama St APT 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Tehama St APT 1 pet-friendly?
No, 19 Tehama St APT 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 19 Tehama St APT 1 offer parking?
No, 19 Tehama St APT 1 does not offer parking.
Does 19 Tehama St APT 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Tehama St APT 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Tehama St APT 1 have a pool?
No, 19 Tehama St APT 1 does not have a pool.
Does 19 Tehama St APT 1 have accessible units?
No, 19 Tehama St APT 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Tehama St APT 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Tehama St APT 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19 Tehama St APT 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Edgewater
355 Berry Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
500 BARTLETT Street
500 Bartlett Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
1424 VALENCIA Apartments
1424 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
1920 Pacific Avenue
1920 Pacific Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
520 Buchanan
520 Buchanan St
San Francisco, CA 94102
310 6TH AVENUE Apartments
310 6th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
Avalon at Mission Bay
255 King St
San Francisco, CA 94107

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity