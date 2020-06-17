1731 Powell Street #305

Amenities

Brand New N. Beach Luxury Condo @ The Palace, 2 Car Pkg| Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $5,995/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Parking: 2 car pkg. for $225/mo.

Amenities: Gym, Shared roof deck & Bike parking

Pets: Not Allowed

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water & Garbage

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In unit

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Make this luxury condo at The Palace in North Beach your next home. Features include:

Brand New Construction be the first to live there.

Spacious unit (approx. 1300 sf) with open floor plan living/dining/kitchen area. Hardwood flooring throughout.

Kitchen includes custom cabinetry, quartz counters and high end stainless steel Thermador appliances.

Enjoy your own private balcony and the unit comes with AC.

Bedrooms are spacious and come with en-suite baths.

For your convenience, there is an in-unit washer/dryer. 2 car stacker parking is available.

Building amenities include a gym, shared roof deck and bike parking.

Located in the heart of North Beach, you are right on Washington Square.

With a perfect Walkscore of 100, enjoy all the shopping, dining and nightlife options in North beach.

Transit options include multiple MUNI lines and Tech Shuttles

*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*

