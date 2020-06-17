All apartments in San Francisco
1731 Powell Street #305
1731 Powell Street #305

1731 Powell Street · (415) 713-8510
Location

1731 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
Russian Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1731 Powell Street #305 · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
new construction
Brand New N. Beach Luxury Condo @ The Palace, 2 Car Pkg| Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $5,995/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Parking: 2 car pkg. for $225/mo.
Amenities: Gym, Shared roof deck & Bike parking
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & Garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make this luxury condo at The Palace in North Beach your next home. Features include:
Brand New Construction be the first to live there.
Spacious unit (approx. 1300 sf) with open floor plan living/dining/kitchen area. Hardwood flooring throughout.
Kitchen includes custom cabinetry, quartz counters and high end stainless steel Thermador appliances.
Enjoy your own private balcony and the unit comes with AC.
Bedrooms are spacious and come with en-suite baths.
For your convenience, there is an in-unit washer/dryer. 2 car stacker parking is available.
Building amenities include a gym, shared roof deck and bike parking.
Located in the heart of North Beach, you are right on Washington Square.
With a perfect Walkscore of 100, enjoy all the shopping, dining and nightlife options in North beach.
Transit options include multiple MUNI lines and Tech Shuttles
*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*
View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5627108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 Powell Street #305 have any available units?
1731 Powell Street #305 has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 Powell Street #305 have?
Some of 1731 Powell Street #305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 Powell Street #305 currently offering any rent specials?
1731 Powell Street #305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 Powell Street #305 pet-friendly?
No, 1731 Powell Street #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1731 Powell Street #305 offer parking?
Yes, 1731 Powell Street #305 does offer parking.
Does 1731 Powell Street #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1731 Powell Street #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 Powell Street #305 have a pool?
No, 1731 Powell Street #305 does not have a pool.
Does 1731 Powell Street #305 have accessible units?
No, 1731 Powell Street #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 Powell Street #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 Powell Street #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
