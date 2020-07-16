168 Eureka St.

All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

168 Eureka Street · No Longer Available
Location

168 Eureka Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Eureka Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Castro: Fully Furnished Luxury Flat w/ Stunning Outdoor Space, Hot Tub & 2 Car Parking Available for 6 Months+ - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

**We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can watch the video walkthrough here, or call, email or text us for the link, and to schedule an in-person showing.**

Rare opportunity to lease this stunning Eureka Valley house-like flat with a magnificent back yard for entertaining including a jacuzzi and fire table. Completely remodeled and furnished to the highest standards, this designer's dream is move-in ready. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, separate living and dining rooms, chef's kitchen, in-unit laundry and an incredible outdoor space, all on one level. Top of the line finishes include gorgeous hardwood floors, custom glass tile and marble, crystal chandeliers, walk-in closets and en-suite baths, custom lighting and cabinetry, and high-quality furnishings.

Manage multiple aspects of the home from a smart phone; control the thermostat, lighting, security cameras, alarm system, front and garage door access, as well as the indoor/outdoor surround sound entertainment system. Many thoughtful touches include three independent tankless water heaters to provide unlimited hot water to each bathroom, high-speed wifi routers that intelligently direct bandwidth where needed, and high quality pillow top mattresses and linens. The expansive backyard, sunny most days due to Eureka Valley's coveted warmer than average microclimate, proves to be a true rarity in San Francisco and provides usability all year round. It features jacuzzi, fire table, built-in barbecue, couches, dining table, surround sound, water fountain, and best of all a waterproof outdoor 4K TV.

Sleeps 5-6 people. Two queen beds and one sofa sleeper w/ full size bed.

All linens and housewares are provided; all you need to bring is your suitcase.

Parking for two cars is included (tandem), as well as all utilities.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Short term or long term lease flexibility provides a wonderful opportunity for any kind of tenant:
12+ months is $11k/mo
6+ months is $12k/mo

Only available furnished. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking rental.

***To schedule an in-person tour, go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

We look forward to hearing from you!

SF City Rents?
DRE# 01182457 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 168 Eureka)

(RLNE5661474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

