168 Eureka St.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Castro: Fully Furnished Luxury Flat w/ Stunning Outdoor Space, Hot Tub & 2 Car Parking Available for 6 Months+ - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/



**We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can watch the video walkthrough here, or call, email or text us for the link, and to schedule an in-person showing.**



Rare opportunity to lease this stunning Eureka Valley house-like flat with a magnificent back yard for entertaining including a jacuzzi and fire table. Completely remodeled and furnished to the highest standards, this designer's dream is move-in ready. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, separate living and dining rooms, chef's kitchen, in-unit laundry and an incredible outdoor space, all on one level. Top of the line finishes include gorgeous hardwood floors, custom glass tile and marble, crystal chandeliers, walk-in closets and en-suite baths, custom lighting and cabinetry, and high-quality furnishings.



Manage multiple aspects of the home from a smart phone; control the thermostat, lighting, security cameras, alarm system, front and garage door access, as well as the indoor/outdoor surround sound entertainment system. Many thoughtful touches include three independent tankless water heaters to provide unlimited hot water to each bathroom, high-speed wifi routers that intelligently direct bandwidth where needed, and high quality pillow top mattresses and linens. The expansive backyard, sunny most days due to Eureka Valley's coveted warmer than average microclimate, proves to be a true rarity in San Francisco and provides usability all year round. It features jacuzzi, fire table, built-in barbecue, couches, dining table, surround sound, water fountain, and best of all a waterproof outdoor 4K TV.



Sleeps 5-6 people. Two queen beds and one sofa sleeper w/ full size bed.



All linens and housewares are provided; all you need to bring is your suitcase.



Parking for two cars is included (tandem), as well as all utilities.



Pets considered on a case by case basis.



Short term or long term lease flexibility provides a wonderful opportunity for any kind of tenant:

12+ months is $11k/mo

6+ months is $12k/mo



Only available furnished. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking rental.



***To schedule an in-person tour, go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/



We look forward to hearing from you!



SF City Rents?

DRE# 01182457 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 168 Eureka)



(RLNE5661474)