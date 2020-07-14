1340 TAYLOR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator air conditioning cable included oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly yoga cats allowed green community on-site laundry

Nob Hill was built by the barons of the Gold Rush, and today, it’s just as iconic as ever. Epic views, elegant mansions and luxury hotels roll out the red carpet for tourists and locals alike. Crowning the hill, Huntington Park is heaven for dog-lovers and bookworms. Flex your meditation muscle at yoga class in Grace Cathedral, get the vintage vibe at the tiki-themed Tonga Room or unwind with a cocktail at divey favorite, the Hyde Out. Life in Nob Hill is pretty golden.



To the manor born? Hillgate Manor was built in the golden era of SF architecture; it was the address du jour before the Golden Gate Bridge was completed and it still has cross-street cred. Kick back, mint julep in hand, and enjoy the sprawling gardens, views of the city blooming before you. Head indoors, to luxuriate in spaciousness, elegant updates and top-of-the-range mod-cons.



