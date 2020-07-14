All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1340 TAYLOR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1340 TAYLOR
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

1340 TAYLOR

1340 Taylor St · (415) 234-1580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Nob Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1340 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1340-001 · Avail. now

$3,600

Studio · 1 Bath · 464 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1340-011 · Avail. now

$4,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Unit 1340-012 · Avail. now

$4,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 1390-027 · Avail. now

$4,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1370-007 · Avail. now

$6,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 993 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1370-010 · Avail. now

$12,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2110 sqft

Unit 1370-008 · Avail. now

$12,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2231 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1340 TAYLOR.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
cable included
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
cats allowed
green community
on-site laundry
Nob Hill was built by the barons of the Gold Rush, and today, it’s just as iconic as ever. Epic views, elegant mansions and luxury hotels roll out the red carpet for tourists and locals alike. Crowning the hill, Huntington Park is heaven for dog-lovers and bookworms. Flex your meditation muscle at yoga class in Grace Cathedral, get the vintage vibe at the tiki-themed Tonga Room or unwind with a cocktail at divey favorite, the Hyde Out. Life in Nob Hill is pretty golden.

To the manor born? Hillgate Manor was built in the golden era of SF architecture; it was the address du jour before the Golden Gate Bridge was completed and it still has cross-street cred. Kick back, mint julep in hand, and enjoy the sprawling gardens, views of the city blooming before you. Head indoors, to luxuriate in spaciousness, elegant updates and top-of-the-range mod-cons.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 TAYLOR have any available units?
1340 TAYLOR has 7 units available starting at $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 TAYLOR have?
Some of 1340 TAYLOR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 TAYLOR currently offering any rent specials?
1340 TAYLOR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 TAYLOR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 TAYLOR is pet friendly.
Does 1340 TAYLOR offer parking?
No, 1340 TAYLOR does not offer parking.
Does 1340 TAYLOR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 TAYLOR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 TAYLOR have a pool?
No, 1340 TAYLOR does not have a pool.
Does 1340 TAYLOR have accessible units?
No, 1340 TAYLOR does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 TAYLOR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1340 TAYLOR has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 1340 TAYLOR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1025 Post Apartments
1025 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street
2097 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
11 Dolores
11 Dolores St
San Francisco, CA 94103
ARC Light
21 Clarence Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
210 Church
210 Church St
San Francisco, CA 94114
Oak Shrader Apartments
1995-1999 Oak Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
2148-2152 Broderick Street
2152 Broderick Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
1127-1133 KEARNY
1127 Kearny Street
San Francisco, CA 94133

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity