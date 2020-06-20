All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
101 Leland Avenue #A
101 Leland Avenue #A

101 Leland Avenue · (415) 810-0665
Location

101 Leland Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94134
Visitacion Valley

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit located in a convenient neighborhood. Plenty of living space and elegant modern finishes. Windows throughout the unit, including two charming bay window styled bedrooms for plenty of natural light. Great natural daylight throughout. Energy efficient LED light fixtures throughout the unit. Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel refrigerator, dish washer and range with breakfast bar Open flexible floor plan. Home is internet ready Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout Coin operated laundry in building This apartment is within a newly built multi-story apartment building. Extremely well maintained. Minutes from entrance/exit of 101 Freeway (only 15 min. driving distance to downtown S.F. and Financial District). Muni 8, 8BX, 9, KT-line is 2-3 blocks away and is easy commutes to downtown. 12 minute walk to Bayshore Caltrain Station 30 minutes public transportation commute to San Francisco State University. Minutes from middle and high school and grocery shopping. Only 10 minutes to SFO airport and downtown. Steps to shops on Leland Ave with restaurants, produce market, bank, Post office, Schools and easy freeway access to 101 &amp; 280. Great walk, transportation and bike score https://www.walkscore.com/score/101-leland-ave-san-francisco-ca-94134 For more information: Pat Lee BRE#01476571

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Leland Avenue #A have any available units?
101 Leland Avenue #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Leland Avenue #A have?
Some of 101 Leland Avenue #A's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Leland Avenue #A currently offering any rent specials?
101 Leland Avenue #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Leland Avenue #A pet-friendly?
No, 101 Leland Avenue #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 101 Leland Avenue #A offer parking?
No, 101 Leland Avenue #A does not offer parking.
Does 101 Leland Avenue #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Leland Avenue #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Leland Avenue #A have a pool?
No, 101 Leland Avenue #A does not have a pool.
Does 101 Leland Avenue #A have accessible units?
No, 101 Leland Avenue #A does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Leland Avenue #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Leland Avenue #A has units with dishwashers.
