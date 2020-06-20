101 Leland Avenue #A

Amenities

Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit located in a convenient neighborhood. Plenty of living space and elegant modern finishes. Windows throughout the unit, including two charming bay window styled bedrooms for plenty of natural light. Great natural daylight throughout. Energy efficient LED light fixtures throughout the unit. Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel refrigerator, dish washer and range with breakfast bar Open flexible floor plan. Home is internet ready Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout Coin operated laundry in building This apartment is within a newly built multi-story apartment building. Extremely well maintained. Minutes from entrance/exit of 101 Freeway (only 15 min. driving distance to downtown S.F. and Financial District). Muni 8, 8BX, 9, KT-line is 2-3 blocks away and is easy commutes to downtown. 12 minute walk to Bayshore Caltrain Station 30 minutes public transportation commute to San Francisco State University. Minutes from middle and high school and grocery shopping. Only 10 minutes to SFO airport and downtown. Steps to shops on Leland Ave with restaurants, produce market, bank, Post office, Schools and easy freeway access to 101 & 280. Great walk, transportation and bike score https://www.walkscore.com/score/101-leland-ave-san-francisco-ca-94134 For more information: Pat Lee BRE#01476571