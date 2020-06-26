All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:44 AM

Suites on Paseo

5595 Lindo Paseo · No Longer Available
Location

5595 Lindo Paseo, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

air conditioning
elevator
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Room with private bathroom
Looking to transfer my lease starting April 1st until July25th 2020. You can continue with the lease and stay there as long as you like, but the lease that will be transferred from me ends July 25th 2020.

April rent -
May through July -

Fully furnished private room on the 4th floor with a large private bathroom. There is an elevator! Includes AC, TV, Cable, 2 fridges, microwave, queen size bed (can be changed for twin if you would like) and other furniture shown in pictures.

Housekeeping come every 2 weeks!

There is an affordable cafeteria downstairs. lots of nice common areas.
SDSU is 2 blocks away
Trader Joe 2 block away
Starbucks 3 blocks away
A convenience store right next door

Only reason I am moving out is because I am moving to a different city.

Please contact me for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Suites on Paseo have any available units?
Suites on Paseo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Suites on Paseo have?
Some of Suites on Paseo's amenities include air conditioning, elevator, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Suites on Paseo currently offering any rent specials?
Suites on Paseo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Suites on Paseo pet-friendly?
No, Suites on Paseo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does Suites on Paseo offer parking?
No, Suites on Paseo does not offer parking.
Does Suites on Paseo have units with washers and dryers?
No, Suites on Paseo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Suites on Paseo have a pool?
No, Suites on Paseo does not have a pool.
Does Suites on Paseo have accessible units?
No, Suites on Paseo does not have accessible units.
Does Suites on Paseo have units with dishwashers?
No, Suites on Paseo does not have units with dishwashers.
