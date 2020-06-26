Suites on Paseo

Amenities

air conditioning elevator microwave furnished refrigerator

Room with private bathroom

Looking to transfer my lease starting April 1st until July25th 2020. You can continue with the lease and stay there as long as you like, but the lease that will be transferred from me ends July 25th 2020.



April rent -

May through July -



Fully furnished private room on the 4th floor with a large private bathroom. There is an elevator! Includes AC, TV, Cable, 2 fridges, microwave, queen size bed (can be changed for twin if you would like) and other furniture shown in pictures.



Housekeeping come every 2 weeks!



There is an affordable cafeteria downstairs. lots of nice common areas.

SDSU is 2 blocks away

Trader Joe 2 block away

Starbucks 3 blocks away

A convenience store right next door



Only reason I am moving out is because I am moving to a different city.



Please contact me for a tour.