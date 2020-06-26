Amenities

4775 Seminole Drive #207 Available 08/20/19 Come home to your new sunny second floor condo with a nice sized living room and cozy fireplace! - Adjacent to the living room is a separate dining area and kitchen. The saltillo tile in the kitchen compliments the newer cabinets and newer appliances.



There are two dual master bedrooms with 1.5 baths. Full-sized washer and dryer is provided and is wonderfully convenient. No more shared laundry facilities!



This condo comes with one assigned parking space and offers plenty of street parking. Opposite of Clay Park and Clay Elementary, you'll have plenty of outside space for entertainment. This home is close to SDSU and walking distance to the store, and several shops and restaurants.



A small pet is possible with additional deposit. Water and sewer are included with rent!



Call today to schedule a tour!



