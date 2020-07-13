All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:42 PM

RiverEdge Terrace

4805 Wind Surf Way · (619) 430-4218
Location

4805 Wind Surf Way, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 274 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,029

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from RiverEdge Terrace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
key fob access
sauna
tennis court
carport
Welcome to RiverEdge Terrace, perfectly situated in Ocean View Hills near the San Diego South Bay area. Our apartments blend sophisticated living with elegant amenities and modern design. RiverEdge Terrace is conveniently near major commuter freeways, local shopping centers and some of the best entertainment venues in San Diego. Our apartments in Ocean View Hills are only minutes from the US-Mexico Border and the greater San Diego metro area. You’ll discover a whole new style of luxury, comfort, and service at RiverEdge Terrace.This pet friendly community welcomes your furry friends as well. Every residence in the RiverEdge Terrace Community comes with designer upgrades such as ceramic tile, granite counter tops and wood-style flooring. RiverEdge Terrace apartment homes include a full-sized washer and dryer, as well as, a direct-access private garage. Enjoy keyless entry and the comfort of open floor plans that include spacious closets and an over-sized private patio or balcony. The go

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 - 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per home
Deposit: $99-$700 Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $500 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: Dog: $50,Cat: $30
restrictions: Aggressive Breed restrictions

Frequently Asked Questions

Does RiverEdge Terrace have any available units?
RiverEdge Terrace has a unit available for $2,029 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does RiverEdge Terrace have?
Some of RiverEdge Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is RiverEdge Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
RiverEdge Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is RiverEdge Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, RiverEdge Terrace is pet friendly.
Does RiverEdge Terrace offer parking?
Yes, RiverEdge Terrace offers parking.
Does RiverEdge Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, RiverEdge Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does RiverEdge Terrace have a pool?
Yes, RiverEdge Terrace has a pool.
Does RiverEdge Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, RiverEdge Terrace has accessible units.
Does RiverEdge Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, RiverEdge Terrace has units with dishwashers.

