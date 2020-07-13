Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center car charging clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub key fob access sauna tennis court carport

Welcome to RiverEdge Terrace, perfectly situated in Ocean View Hills near the San Diego South Bay area. Our apartments blend sophisticated living with elegant amenities and modern design. RiverEdge Terrace is conveniently near major commuter freeways, local shopping centers and some of the best entertainment venues in San Diego. Our apartments in Ocean View Hills are only minutes from the US-Mexico Border and the greater San Diego metro area. You’ll discover a whole new style of luxury, comfort, and service at RiverEdge Terrace.This pet friendly community welcomes your furry friends as well. Every residence in the RiverEdge Terrace Community comes with designer upgrades such as ceramic tile, granite counter tops and wood-style flooring. RiverEdge Terrace apartment homes include a full-sized washer and dryer, as well as, a direct-access private garage. Enjoy keyless entry and the comfort of open floor plans that include spacious closets and an over-sized private patio or balcony. The go