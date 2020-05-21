Noyes 4730 #211

Amenities

This Property can be a "Furnished or Unfurnished" Rental available now with a 6-month lease min required!

Welcome home to this renovation 2 bd / 2 ba single level condo. This property offers a spacious open concept kitchen, dining & living room. This property has been updated with plank tile floors, recessed lighting, custom paint, designer kitchen with quartz counters, tile backsplash, white shaker cabs, SS appliances, the works! In addition, the property has a patio & underground parking. For additional details, please email we will be working on a video walkthrough for your convenience.

The community offers secured parking and coded entrance, pool, spa, and more. Onsite laundry as well as underground parking. Please note the parking compact size.