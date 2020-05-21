All apartments in San Diego
Noyes 4730 #211

4730 Noyes Street · (877) 951-7767
Location

4730 Noyes Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This Property can be a "Furnished or Unfurnished" Rental available now with a 6-month lease min required!
Welcome home to this renovation 2 bd / 2 ba single level condo. This property offers a spacious open concept kitchen, dining & living room. This property has been updated with plank tile floors, recessed lighting, custom paint, designer kitchen with quartz counters, tile backsplash, white shaker cabs, SS appliances, the works! In addition, the property has a patio & underground parking. For additional details, please email we will be working on a video walkthrough for your convenience.
The community offers secured parking and coded entrance, pool, spa, and more. Onsite laundry as well as underground parking. Please note the parking compact size.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Noyes 4730 #211 have any available units?
Noyes 4730 #211 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Noyes 4730 #211 have?
Some of Noyes 4730 #211's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Noyes 4730 #211 currently offering any rent specials?
Noyes 4730 #211 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Noyes 4730 #211 pet-friendly?
No, Noyes 4730 #211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does Noyes 4730 #211 offer parking?
Yes, Noyes 4730 #211 does offer parking.
Does Noyes 4730 #211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Noyes 4730 #211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Noyes 4730 #211 have a pool?
Yes, Noyes 4730 #211 has a pool.
Does Noyes 4730 #211 have accessible units?
No, Noyes 4730 #211 does not have accessible units.
Does Noyes 4730 #211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Noyes 4730 #211 has units with dishwashers.
