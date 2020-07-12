/
scripps ranch
226 Apartments for rent in Scripps Ranch, San Diego, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
Scripps Terrace Apartments
10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
980 sqft
Pet-friendly community conveniently located near award-winning schools and local shopping venues. Features large, spacious apartments with crown molding, walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. On-site leasing office, 24-hour maintenance and relaxing swimming pool and spa.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,161
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1366 sqft
Ascent residences at Campus of Life. Ascent is the residential housing at Campus of Life, for those who aim higher.
Last updated July 9 at 05:59pm
8 Units Available
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
938 sqft
Visit Scripps Landing today to fully grasp the beauty of this notable community. The central location of Scripps Ranch, along with its character and easy access to shopping, make it a prime destination.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9937 MESA MADERA DRIVE
9937 Mesa Madera Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,295
1981 sqft
$4295.00 RENT...5 BEDROOM HOUSE / 3 BATH IN SCRIPPS RANCH. WITH GAME ROOM AND DBL GARAGE - $4295.00 RENT / $4295.00 DEPOSIT 5 BEDROOM / 3 BATH HOUSE IN SCRIPPS RANCH. THIS HOUSE IS EXTREAMLY LARGE AND READY FOR A GREAT FAMILY TO MOVE INTO..
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11635 Miro Circle
11635 Miro Circle, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1753 sqft
Scripps Ranch, 11635 Miro Cr, AC, Gas Log Fireplace, 2 Car Gar, Community Pool and Spa! - Beautiful 2 story end unit located in the sought after Miro / Ravel development of Scripps Ranch.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
11665 Negley Drive
11665 Negley Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1950 sqft
3 BR + Office, 3 BA, 1950 Sq Ft Two Story Home in Scripps Ranch Separate formal Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Spacious Family room off Kitchen with Separate Bar Area.
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
10832 Scripps Ranch Bl
10832 Scripps Ranch Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1401 sqft
Located in the Monarch at Scripps Ranch, this spacious 2br 2ba will be available early-mid July! Parking will be a breeze with the 2-car tandem garage – the garage is so deep that you can fit 2 full size vehicles and still have space for extra
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10917 Caminito Cerezo
10917 Caminito Cerezo, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
2051 sqft
4 bedroom detached single family house in Scripps Ranch available for moving in on August 1st (with flexibility to move in July after 15th). Best public schools and safest neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Scripps Ranch
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1321 sqft
High ceilings, fireplace and full washer/dryer. Luxury amenities include sand volleyball court, resort and lap-style pools. Close to I-15 and Los Penasquitos Canyon. Within easy walk to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 10 at 11:05am
9 Units Available
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
2 Units Available
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled along Old Pomerado Road for easy access to hiking. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms with open floor plans. Community includes on-site laundry facilities and assigned covered parking.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
889 sqft
A short drive north of the city of San Diego lies the community of Tierrasanta.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11470 Cortina Place
11470 Cortina Place, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,850
2533 sqft
11470 Cortina Place Available 07/18/20 Scripps Ranch View Home - Culdesac Location - 5 BR & 3 BA - One BR/BA Downstairs - - Beautiful Scripps Ranch Home - Panoramic View to the Ocean - Culdesac Location - Tile & Wood Floors Throughout - Upgraded
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11255 Affinity Court # 98
11255 Affinity Court, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1032 sqft
Scripps Ranch Community 2 bed / 2 bath Fantastic Location !! Close to Everything. - Lovely 2 bedroom / 2 bath single story condo in Affinity Complex just off Scripps Ranch Blvd.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10992 Caminito Arcada
10992 Caminito Arcada, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,988
1299 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER!!! NEWLY REMODELED, VAULTED CEILINGS LIGHT AND BRIGHT HOME IN HEART OF SCRIPPS RANCH! - NO PETS.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
10232 Black Mountain Road
10232 Black Mountain Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
686 sqft
This Mira Mesa condo is a beautiful second floor unit! Enjoy the spacious living room, galley kitchen, and walk in closet! The kitchen features a refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove/oven. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
12138 Wooded Vista Lane
12138 Wooded Vista Lane, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2523 sqft
This spacious 2-story Hillsboro home in Sabre Springs has central A/C, 2523 sq. ft., a 3-car attached garage and bonus room/office with beautiful hardwood built-ins, including computer station, hutches, bookcases and file drawers.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9909 Scripps Westview Way #213
9909 Scripps Westview Way, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1052 sqft
Updated Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Condo! - This two bedroom and two bathroom condo features an upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101
10006 Maya Linda Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
956 sqft
10006 Maya Linda Road Apt.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200
11674 Creek Road, Poway, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
4600 sqft
Country Setting in Scripps Ranch 5BR 4.5BA House on Large Woodsy Lot - **Just Listed** Beautiful, secluded, 4600sq. ft. 5BD 4.5BA House located on the border of Poway and Scripps Ranch on a large wooded lot with quiet gentle stream, lots of trees.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11112 PortobeloDrive
11112 Portobelo Dr, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1528 sqft
11112 PortobeloDrive Available 08/15/20 Upgraded 2 Story, 3 Bed/ 2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
11106 Ivy Hill Dr
11106 Ivy Hill Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1734 sqft
Beautiful home w/ spectacular park like yard,Great floorplan;lots of windows&vaulted ceilings,bright cheery home;Spacious master suite complete w/ walkin closet; Secluded yard and patio on a corner lot.
Last updated July 10 at 10:25am
1 Unit Available
10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59
10280 Maya Linda Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/1.5BA Renovated Condo w/ W/D, Balconies & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/1.5BA condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring approximately 900 SF of living space over two levels.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5791 Avenida Sanchez
5791 Avenida Sanchez, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1628 sqft
Great 4 BR/2.5 Bath home with one of the largest lots in beautiful Tierrasanta.
