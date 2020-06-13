Fifth Avenue

Amenities

Spacious and stunningly Studio apartment in Bankers Hill. A rare find in one of the most desired communities, these bright and open units have ceiling fans, new fixtures and window coverings throughout. Includes a spacious walk-in closet. With Balboa Park a block away Lanson Arms Apartments is just walking distance from neighborhood 4 and 5 star restaurants, shops, trendy coffee houses, and museums. We are also a pet friendly community! Easy access to both the I-5 and the CA-163 freeways, and is just walking distance to Downtown, Little Italy, and Hillcrest! *Trash and Water fees extra; and pet rent if applicable.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

