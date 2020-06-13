All apartments in San Diego
Fifth Avenue

1964 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1964 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and stunningly Studio apartment in Bankers Hill. A rare find in one of the most desired communities, these bright and open units have ceiling fans, new fixtures and window coverings throughout. Includes a spacious walk-in closet. With Balboa Park a block away Lanson Arms Apartments is just walking distance from neighborhood 4 and 5 star restaurants, shops, trendy coffee houses, and museums. We are also a pet friendly community! Easy access to both the I-5 and the CA-163 freeways, and is just walking distance to Downtown, Little Italy, and Hillcrest! *Trash and Water fees extra; and pet rent if applicable.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fifth Avenue have any available units?
Fifth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
Fifth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, Fifth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Fifth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, Fifth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

