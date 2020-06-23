Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Charming, open floor plan has 2 bedrooms on separate levels for maximum privacy perfect for roommate or office. There is an additional retreat / den off the upstairs master bedroom that is ideal for a home office, home gym, or nursery.



Amenities: quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, private balcony with room for an outdoor furniture set & barbecue, crown molding, italian tile flooring, central forced air conditioning and heating, dual-paned windows, and natural gas fireplace. Tons of storage in this place! Master has walk in closet. Also, there are two additional storage closets plus 2 Car Garage.



The complex is the best part of living in Escala which offers community bbq's & social events, tennis courts, beautiful clubhouse / rec room, exercise room, expansive dog park, gated community, on-site guard, kids playground, 2 pools, jacuzzi and much more. Walking distance to trolley, fashion valley malls, restaurants, shopping (costco, ikea, & starbucks). 8 min to beaches and downtown san diego



NO SMOKING

NO SOLICITATIONS PLEASE



(RLNE4658674)