Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Escala

2692 Escala Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2692 Escala Circle, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Charming, open floor plan has 2 bedrooms on separate levels for maximum privacy perfect for roommate or office. There is an additional retreat / den off the upstairs master bedroom that is ideal for a home office, home gym, or nursery.

Amenities: quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, private balcony with room for an outdoor furniture set & barbecue, crown molding, italian tile flooring, central forced air conditioning and heating, dual-paned windows, and natural gas fireplace. Tons of storage in this place! Master has walk in closet. Also, there are two additional storage closets plus 2 Car Garage.

The complex is the best part of living in Escala which offers community bbq's & social events, tennis courts, beautiful clubhouse / rec room, exercise room, expansive dog park, gated community, on-site guard, kids playground, 2 pools, jacuzzi and much more. Walking distance to trolley, fashion valley malls, restaurants, shopping (costco, ikea, & starbucks). 8 min to beaches and downtown san diego

NO SMOKING
NO SOLICITATIONS PLEASE

(RLNE4658674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Escala have any available units?
Escala doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Escala have?
Some of Escala's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Escala currently offering any rent specials?
Escala isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Escala pet-friendly?
Yes, Escala is pet friendly.
Does Escala offer parking?
Yes, Escala does offer parking.
Does Escala have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Escala offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Escala have a pool?
Yes, Escala has a pool.
Does Escala have accessible units?
No, Escala does not have accessible units.
Does Escala have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Escala has units with dishwashers.
