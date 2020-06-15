Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool bbq/grill

Gem Located At City Front Terrace!! - Address: 500 W Harbor Dr UNIT 1705, San Diego, CA 92101

Appointment: Chris 760-992-3350



Amazing location!!! This stylish remodeled top floor condo is located in the Soap Factory Building at Cityfront Terrace. This top floor condo features high ceilings, exposed brick walls, wood beams, hardwood floors, and so much more. Upgraded Appliances included throughout the condo!



Enjoy this unique lifestyle just minutes from shopping, fantastic restaurants, and all that San Diego has to offer!!



Come take a look at this gem today!!



(RLNE5553875)