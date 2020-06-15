All apartments in San Diego
Cityfront Terrace

500 W Harbor Dr · (760) 992-3350
Location

500 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 500 W. Harbor Dr #1705 · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Gem Located At City Front Terrace!! - Address: 500 W Harbor Dr UNIT 1705, San Diego, CA 92101
Appointment: Chris 760-992-3350

Amazing location!!! This stylish remodeled top floor condo is located in the Soap Factory Building at Cityfront Terrace. This top floor condo features high ceilings, exposed brick walls, wood beams, hardwood floors, and so much more. Upgraded Appliances included throughout the condo!

Enjoy this unique lifestyle just minutes from shopping, fantastic restaurants, and all that San Diego has to offer!!

Come take a look at this gem today!!

(RLNE5553875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cityfront Terrace have any available units?
Cityfront Terrace has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Cityfront Terrace have?
Some of Cityfront Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cityfront Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Cityfront Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cityfront Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Cityfront Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Cityfront Terrace offer parking?
No, Cityfront Terrace does not offer parking.
Does Cityfront Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cityfront Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cityfront Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Cityfront Terrace has a pool.
Does Cityfront Terrace have accessible units?
No, Cityfront Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Cityfront Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Cityfront Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
