Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets oven Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse fire pit gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Your quest for unparalleled living ends with Casoleil Apartments—a community that puts your needs and desires first. Bringing forward an impressive host of luxury apartments in San Diego, CA, accompanied by a curated selection of amenities and a top location, we made sure that we don’t just deliver a home but also a carefree lifestyle. Short-term leases now available!



Nestled 20 minutes away from Downtown San Diego with plenty of attractions a stone’s throw away, our community ensures you get to work and play. Take advantage of the public transport connection and reach Aquatica, Siempre Viva Business Park, and Walmart easily, or stay at home and spoil yourself with the on-site comforts. A dedicated BBQ area, a sparkling swimming pool, a soothing spa, and a large firepit await outside, while the indoors encompass a clubhouse with courtesy kitchen and billiards table, an all-inclusive fitness center, and a conference room boasting high-speed internet.



Your one, two, or three-bedroom ho