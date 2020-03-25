Amenities

9959-23 Maya Linda Road Available 09/01/19 Mira Mesa, 9959 Maya Linda Rd #23, Great Location Close to Shopping and Easy Freeway Access! - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home in the sought after Canyon Colony complex conveniently located near shopping and freeway access. Living room has faux wood vinyl floors and a fireplace. Kitchen has faux wood vinyl floors, ceramic tile counters and a breakfast bar. Dining room has faux wood vinyl floors. Bedroom #1 is downstairs. Half bathroom is downstairs. Bedroom #2 has vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile bathroom floors, double sinks and a walk in shower. Bedroom #3 has Cathedral ceilings, private balcony, ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2642214)