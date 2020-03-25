All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

9959-23 Maya Linda Road

9959 Maya Linda Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9959 Maya Linda Rd, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
9959-23 Maya Linda Road Available 09/01/19 Mira Mesa, 9959 Maya Linda Rd #23, Great Location Close to Shopping and Easy Freeway Access! - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home in the sought after Canyon Colony complex conveniently located near shopping and freeway access. Living room has faux wood vinyl floors and a fireplace. Kitchen has faux wood vinyl floors, ceramic tile counters and a breakfast bar. Dining room has faux wood vinyl floors. Bedroom #1 is downstairs. Half bathroom is downstairs. Bedroom #2 has vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile bathroom floors, double sinks and a walk in shower. Bedroom #3 has Cathedral ceilings, private balcony, ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2642214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9959-23 Maya Linda Road have any available units?
9959-23 Maya Linda Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9959-23 Maya Linda Road have?
Some of 9959-23 Maya Linda Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9959-23 Maya Linda Road currently offering any rent specials?
9959-23 Maya Linda Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9959-23 Maya Linda Road pet-friendly?
No, 9959-23 Maya Linda Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9959-23 Maya Linda Road offer parking?
Yes, 9959-23 Maya Linda Road offers parking.
Does 9959-23 Maya Linda Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9959-23 Maya Linda Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9959-23 Maya Linda Road have a pool?
Yes, 9959-23 Maya Linda Road has a pool.
Does 9959-23 Maya Linda Road have accessible units?
No, 9959-23 Maya Linda Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9959-23 Maya Linda Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9959-23 Maya Linda Road has units with dishwashers.
