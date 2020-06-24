9936 Scripps Westview Way #260

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace

Lovely Upper Corner Condo in Scripps Westview - This is an upstairs corner condo that is nestled in a park like setting. As you enter your home you will be greeted with stunning vaulted ceilings with a skylight. Enjoy those San Diego chilly nights warming by your fireplace.



Your kitchen is equipped with a side by side white fridge with filtered water and ice maker and other appliances include a dishwasher, gas oven range, microwave. Lots of cabinets and counter space with white subway tiling.



The master bedroom has huge mirrored sliding glass doors with bright open space. Additional features are Stackable washer and dryer!.

Additional Ample storage closet on balcony. You also have views of the community pool.



This fabulous condominium home is located within minutes from Miramar Lake, Hourglass Field Community Park and Mesa Viking Park. Easy access to the freeway and the most convenient shopping of Mira Mesa!



Renters insurance is required.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2332271)