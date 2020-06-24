All apartments in San Diego
Location

9936 Scripps Westview Way, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Lovely Upper Corner Condo in Scripps Westview - This is an upstairs corner condo that is nestled in a park like setting. As you enter your home you will be greeted with stunning vaulted ceilings with a skylight. Enjoy those San Diego chilly nights warming by your fireplace.

Your kitchen is equipped with a side by side white fridge with filtered water and ice maker and other appliances include a dishwasher, gas oven range, microwave. Lots of cabinets and counter space with white subway tiling.

The master bedroom has huge mirrored sliding glass doors with bright open space. Additional features are Stackable washer and dryer!.
Additional Ample storage closet on balcony. You also have views of the community pool.

This fabulous condominium home is located within minutes from Miramar Lake, Hourglass Field Community Park and Mesa Viking Park. Easy access to the freeway and the most convenient shopping of Mira Mesa!

Renters insurance is required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2332271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9936 Scripps Westview Way #260 have any available units?
9936 Scripps Westview Way #260 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9936 Scripps Westview Way #260 have?
Some of 9936 Scripps Westview Way #260's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9936 Scripps Westview Way #260 currently offering any rent specials?
9936 Scripps Westview Way #260 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9936 Scripps Westview Way #260 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9936 Scripps Westview Way #260 is pet friendly.
Does 9936 Scripps Westview Way #260 offer parking?
No, 9936 Scripps Westview Way #260 does not offer parking.
Does 9936 Scripps Westview Way #260 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9936 Scripps Westview Way #260 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9936 Scripps Westview Way #260 have a pool?
Yes, 9936 Scripps Westview Way #260 has a pool.
Does 9936 Scripps Westview Way #260 have accessible units?
No, 9936 Scripps Westview Way #260 does not have accessible units.
Does 9936 Scripps Westview Way #260 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9936 Scripps Westview Way #260 has units with dishwashers.
