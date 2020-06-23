All apartments in San Diego
9918 Caminito Bolsa
9918 Caminito Bolsa

9918 Caminito Bolsa · No Longer Available
Location

9918 Caminito Bolsa, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
internet access
Description:
Charming Rancho Penasquitos Condo - This conrner unit condo has real oak hardwood floors and all new 2 inch faux wood slat blinds on the double pane windows throughout. The kitchen has all white cabinetry and tile combination. In the master bedroom theres an extra long closet and in the bathroom theres bead board panelling on the walls. The wide hallway is large enough for a desk area. The condo is wired for cable and internet connection. Lots of storage in shared garage.

Refrigerator
Range
Pool
Patio
Balcony
Washer & Dryer On-Site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9918 Caminito Bolsa have any available units?
9918 Caminito Bolsa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9918 Caminito Bolsa have?
Some of 9918 Caminito Bolsa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9918 Caminito Bolsa currently offering any rent specials?
9918 Caminito Bolsa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9918 Caminito Bolsa pet-friendly?
No, 9918 Caminito Bolsa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9918 Caminito Bolsa offer parking?
Yes, 9918 Caminito Bolsa offers parking.
Does 9918 Caminito Bolsa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9918 Caminito Bolsa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9918 Caminito Bolsa have a pool?
Yes, 9918 Caminito Bolsa has a pool.
Does 9918 Caminito Bolsa have accessible units?
No, 9918 Caminito Bolsa does not have accessible units.
Does 9918 Caminito Bolsa have units with dishwashers?
No, 9918 Caminito Bolsa does not have units with dishwashers.
