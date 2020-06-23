9918 Caminito Bolsa, San Diego, CA 92129 Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
internet access
Description: Charming Rancho Penasquitos Condo - This conrner unit condo has real oak hardwood floors and all new 2 inch faux wood slat blinds on the double pane windows throughout. The kitchen has all white cabinetry and tile combination. In the master bedroom theres an extra long closet and in the bathroom theres bead board panelling on the walls. The wide hallway is large enough for a desk area. The condo is wired for cable and internet connection. Lots of storage in shared garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
