9918 Caminito Bolsa

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage internet access

Description:

Charming Rancho Penasquitos Condo - This conrner unit condo has real oak hardwood floors and all new 2 inch faux wood slat blinds on the double pane windows throughout. The kitchen has all white cabinetry and tile combination. In the master bedroom theres an extra long closet and in the bathroom theres bead board panelling on the walls. The wide hallway is large enough for a desk area. The condo is wired for cable and internet connection. Lots of storage in shared garage.



Amenities:



