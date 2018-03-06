All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

9909 Wild Grape Dr

9909 Wild Grape Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9909 Wild Grape Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
***AVAILABLE NOW: 6 Bedroom Scripps Ranch Beauty!*** - AVAILABLE NOW...Must See!
This is a very rare rental in the heart of Scripps Ranch offering 6 bedrooms (2 bedrooms are downstairs) plus two additional bedroom-sized rooms without closet. Super spacious master suite includes a retreat and a balcony that overlooks the backyard. Four bedrooms, 2 additional rooms and large loft are upstairs. Spacious kitchen with walk-in pantry, oversized laundry room complete with washer/dryer. Enjoy outdoor entertaining with a built-in BBQ and firepit. Across the street from Jerabek Park. Schools: Miramar Ranch Elementary, Marshall Jr. High, Scripps Ranch High School.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5076163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9909 Wild Grape Dr have any available units?
9909 Wild Grape Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9909 Wild Grape Dr have?
Some of 9909 Wild Grape Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9909 Wild Grape Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9909 Wild Grape Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 Wild Grape Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9909 Wild Grape Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9909 Wild Grape Dr offer parking?
No, 9909 Wild Grape Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9909 Wild Grape Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9909 Wild Grape Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 Wild Grape Dr have a pool?
No, 9909 Wild Grape Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9909 Wild Grape Dr have accessible units?
No, 9909 Wild Grape Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9909 Wild Grape Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9909 Wild Grape Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
