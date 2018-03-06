9909 Wild Grape Dr

Amenities

***AVAILABLE NOW: 6 Bedroom Scripps Ranch Beauty!*** - AVAILABLE NOW...Must See!

This is a very rare rental in the heart of Scripps Ranch offering 6 bedrooms (2 bedrooms are downstairs) plus two additional bedroom-sized rooms without closet. Super spacious master suite includes a retreat and a balcony that overlooks the backyard. Four bedrooms, 2 additional rooms and large loft are upstairs. Spacious kitchen with walk-in pantry, oversized laundry room complete with washer/dryer. Enjoy outdoor entertaining with a built-in BBQ and firepit. Across the street from Jerabek Park. Schools: Miramar Ranch Elementary, Marshall Jr. High, Scripps Ranch High School.



