9888 Via Caceres

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom home with Huge Lot in Rancho Penasquitos!

Amazing Rancho Penasquitos home available now! You will love this 4 Bed/2.5 Bath home that is approx. 1,985 sqft. and has an attached 2 car garage. The home rests on a quiet cul-de-sac with a large private back yard and mountain views! This beautiful home has been upgraded with a brand new gorgeous chef's kitchen that contains SS appliances, granite counter-tops, stylish wooden cabinets, extra large stainless sink, and new lighting. Other amenities include new laminate flooring, raised panel doors throughout, 2" Blinds, air conditioning, and 4 very spacious bedrooms. You will also enjoy the cozy family room with a fireplace and 1/2 bathroom that leads to the .23 acre yard that is private and peaceful! Located in the coveted Poway Unified School District and is nearby area schools. This delightful property is within walking distance to Black Mountain trails and a short drive to upscale shopping and restaurants. Close to the 56 and the 15 for an easy commute and just minutes to the beautiful Del Mar and La Jolla beaches. Rental amount includes gardener. No Pets. No Smoking, please.



