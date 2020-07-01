Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

985 Island Ave Unit 4 Available 02/10/20 Custom 2 story 1 bdrm, 2 bath loft style home - Beautifully designed custom 1 bdrm, 2 bath loft style home. Natural hardwood and travertine flooring with private patio. Gourmet kitchen has granite countertops with bar. Fully applianced that includes washer and dryer. Gorgeous living room with 16ft ceilings. The bedroom loft is very spacious with views of the city. Custom 12ft built in closet. Corner unit is perfect in this small 11 unit gated community.



(RLNE5492210)