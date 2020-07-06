983 Hawaii Ave

Amenities

Spacious Studio - Property Id: 58435



A Lot of love, work and time went into remodeling this charming studio located in South bay San Diego. Your entrance is a beautiful custom made sliding barn door created and designed by Calavera Republic studios (local designer). Tons of natural light blankets all corners of this very spacious home.



Amenities Include:



Water/Trash/Sewer/electricity included

Kitchenette with beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage.

Beautiful bathroom with granite countertop vanity.

Large spacious closet.

Close to 805, 5 and 905 freeways.

Walking distance to park, library, grocery store and public transportation.



This studio is located in a great neighborhood with amazing neighbors. We are looking for the perfect tenant to enjoy this quiet and peaceful studio to call home. Rent is $1250 (1 person an additional $50 will be added for double occupancy) and $1200** deposit required. Renters insurance must be valid during occupancy.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58435

No Pets Allowed



