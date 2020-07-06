983 Hawaii Ave

Amenities
Spacious Studio - Property Id: 58435
A Lot of love, work and time went into remodeling this charming studio located in South bay San Diego. Your entrance is a beautiful custom made sliding barn door created and designed by Calavera Republic studios (local designer). Tons of natural light blankets all corners of this very spacious home.
Amenities Include:
Water/Trash/Sewer/electricity included
Kitchenette with beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage.
Beautiful bathroom with granite countertop vanity.
Large spacious closet.
Close to 805, 5 and 905 freeways.
Walking distance to park, library, grocery store and public transportation.
This studio is located in a great neighborhood with amazing neighbors. We are looking for the perfect tenant to enjoy this quiet and peaceful studio to call home. Rent is $1250 (1 person an additional $50 will be added for double occupancy) and $1200** deposit required. Renters insurance must be valid during occupancy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58435
Property Id 58435
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5450645)