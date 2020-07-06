All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

983 Hawaii Ave

983 Hawaii Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

983 Hawaii Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious Studio - Property Id: 58435

A Lot of love, work and time went into remodeling this charming studio located in South bay San Diego. Your entrance is a beautiful custom made sliding barn door created and designed by Calavera Republic studios (local designer). Tons of natural light blankets all corners of this very spacious home.

Amenities Include:

Water/Trash/Sewer/electricity included
Kitchenette with beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage.
Beautiful bathroom with granite countertop vanity.
Large spacious closet.
Close to 805, 5 and 905 freeways.
Walking distance to park, library, grocery store and public transportation.

This studio is located in a great neighborhood with amazing neighbors. We are looking for the perfect tenant to enjoy this quiet and peaceful studio to call home. Rent is $1250 (1 person an additional $50 will be added for double occupancy) and $1200** deposit required. Renters insurance must be valid during occupancy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58435
Property Id 58435

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5450645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 983 Hawaii Ave have any available units?
983 Hawaii Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 983 Hawaii Ave have?
Some of 983 Hawaii Ave's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 983 Hawaii Ave currently offering any rent specials?
983 Hawaii Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 983 Hawaii Ave pet-friendly?
No, 983 Hawaii Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 983 Hawaii Ave offer parking?
No, 983 Hawaii Ave does not offer parking.
Does 983 Hawaii Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 983 Hawaii Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 983 Hawaii Ave have a pool?
No, 983 Hawaii Ave does not have a pool.
Does 983 Hawaii Ave have accessible units?
No, 983 Hawaii Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 983 Hawaii Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 983 Hawaii Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
