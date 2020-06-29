All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

9784 Caminito Bolsa

9784 Caminito Bolsa · No Longer Available
Location

9784 Caminito Bolsa, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Quiet End Unit in Lovely HOA Community, complete with Garage, Fenced Yard Space, & HOA Pool! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.

In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the Contact Us button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a showing.

This Quiet Two-Story End Unit, located in the lovely maintained Penasquitos Pines HOA Community is ready for Immediate Show & Move in! Final cleaning detail and carpets to be professionally cleaned before move in! Two Reserved Parking Spaces / Storage / HOA Pool / Lovely and Clean HOA maintained landscaping and grounds!

Water & Trash Included in Rent! HOA dues paid for by owner!

3 Beds / 1.5 Baths / 1215 Square Feet / Fenced Yard Area / 1 Reserved Garage Car Space with Storage Cabinets / 1 Reserved Outdoor Parking Space / and 1 Open first come first serve Parking Space next to Condo Building!

It is being offered at $2100 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.
Security Deposit of $2200 will be due at time of acceptance.
First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.
Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.

Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, so please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you. Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted.

This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.

Appliances Included are: Electric Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator. Please note this home is all Electric, there is no Gas.

Appliances Not Included are: Washer and Dryer. Hook ups available, Dryer is Electric Hook up only.

Water & Trash Included in Rent! HOA dues paid for by owner! HOA maintains all exterior landscaping, grounds, and pool!

Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Electric through SDGE.

This home has Radiant Floor Heating and is on Sewer.

Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested. Owners can recommend Spectrum.

A Renters Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.

This is an HOA community, if you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules. Thank you!

We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!

To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the specific ad listing seen under Available Rentals page, Click on the Apply Now button. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!

(RLNE5347403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9784 Caminito Bolsa have any available units?
9784 Caminito Bolsa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9784 Caminito Bolsa have?
Some of 9784 Caminito Bolsa's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9784 Caminito Bolsa currently offering any rent specials?
9784 Caminito Bolsa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9784 Caminito Bolsa pet-friendly?
Yes, 9784 Caminito Bolsa is pet friendly.
Does 9784 Caminito Bolsa offer parking?
Yes, 9784 Caminito Bolsa offers parking.
Does 9784 Caminito Bolsa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9784 Caminito Bolsa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9784 Caminito Bolsa have a pool?
Yes, 9784 Caminito Bolsa has a pool.
Does 9784 Caminito Bolsa have accessible units?
No, 9784 Caminito Bolsa does not have accessible units.
Does 9784 Caminito Bolsa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9784 Caminito Bolsa has units with dishwashers.

