9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

- Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor unit with over 1000 sq. ft. and a 2 car garage located in the upscale Creekside community in Mira Mesa.



This unit has an open floor plan with split bedrooms, one on each side of the living space and adjoining private baths.



The floors are all hardwood and tile. No carpet in the unit.



There is also a huge balcony with access from both bedrooms and the living room.



Located just steps to the pool and spa.



Inside you will find:



*New paint throughout

*Brand new Laminate hardwood floors in all living areas

* Upgraded tile floors

* Separate dining area

* Fully loaded kitchen with all of the appliances including a refrigerator

* Upgraded bathrooms with new tile counters and tile tub surrounds

* Fireplace in living room

*Washer and dryer in the unit

* Central Heat and air conditioning

* Private tandem 2 car garage with opener



This unit is located close to Marine Corp Base Miramar,

Miramar Community College and has easy access to the I-15



SORRY, NO PETS



