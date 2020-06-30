All apartments in San Diego
9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs
9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs

9721 Mesa Springs Way · No Longer Available
Location

9721 Mesa Springs Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
- Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor unit with over 1000 sq. ft. and a 2 car garage located in the upscale Creekside community in Mira Mesa.

This unit has an open floor plan with split bedrooms, one on each side of the living space and adjoining private baths.

The floors are all hardwood and tile. No carpet in the unit.

There is also a huge balcony with access from both bedrooms and the living room.

Located just steps to the pool and spa.

Inside you will find:

*New paint throughout
*Brand new Laminate hardwood floors in all living areas
* Upgraded tile floors
* Separate dining area
* Fully loaded kitchen with all of the appliances including a refrigerator
* Upgraded bathrooms with new tile counters and tile tub surrounds
* Fireplace in living room
*Washer and dryer in the unit
* Central Heat and air conditioning
* Private tandem 2 car garage with opener

This unit is located close to Marine Corp Base Miramar,
Miramar Community College and has easy access to the I-15

SORRY, NO PETS

For more information or an appointment to view this property please contact
Pacific Rim Property Management at (858) 748-2103

You can apply online at www.prpm.net
Go to "Vacancies" and click on the address and go to the "Apply Now" button.

CA DRE LIC #01426440

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs have any available units?
9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs have?
Some of 9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs currently offering any rent specials?
9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs pet-friendly?
No, 9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs offer parking?
Yes, 9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs offers parking.
Does 9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs have a pool?
Yes, 9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs has a pool.
Does 9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs have accessible units?
No, 9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 9721 Mesa Springs Way #167 - Mesa Springs does not have units with dishwashers.

