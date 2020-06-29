9669 West Canyon Terrace #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

GORGEOUS Stonecrest Village 2BR Townhome - GORGEOUS Stonecrest Village townhome. Shining hardwood floors throughout, big open kitchen and living room and LARGE bedrooms. Unit has a one car attached garage and one extra parking space. Includes a refrigerator, washer and dryer. This picture perfect Saratoga townhouse shows like a model! Located in Stonecrest Village, it's minutes away from downtown San Diego, the beaches, Mission Valley shops and restaurants. Lots of light from the oversized windows. includes membership to a state of the art resort like clubhouse featuring private reception facility, junior Olympic pool, spa, lighted tennis courts, tot-lot, private park, picnic areas, full gym, media room with library, 2nd pool facility also with spa, greenbelts and trails for walking, jogging, biking and much, much more. Sorry no pets.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5553643)