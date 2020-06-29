All apartments in San Diego
9669 West Canyon Terrace #2

9669 West Canyon Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9669 West Canyon Terrace, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
GORGEOUS Stonecrest Village 2BR Townhome - GORGEOUS Stonecrest Village townhome. Shining hardwood floors throughout, big open kitchen and living room and LARGE bedrooms. Unit has a one car attached garage and one extra parking space. Includes a refrigerator, washer and dryer. This picture perfect Saratoga townhouse shows like a model! Located in Stonecrest Village, it's minutes away from downtown San Diego, the beaches, Mission Valley shops and restaurants. Lots of light from the oversized windows. includes membership to a state of the art resort like clubhouse featuring private reception facility, junior Olympic pool, spa, lighted tennis courts, tot-lot, private park, picnic areas, full gym, media room with library, 2nd pool facility also with spa, greenbelts and trails for walking, jogging, biking and much, much more. Sorry no pets.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5553643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9669 West Canyon Terrace #2 have any available units?
9669 West Canyon Terrace #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9669 West Canyon Terrace #2 have?
Some of 9669 West Canyon Terrace #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9669 West Canyon Terrace #2 currently offering any rent specials?
9669 West Canyon Terrace #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9669 West Canyon Terrace #2 pet-friendly?
No, 9669 West Canyon Terrace #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9669 West Canyon Terrace #2 offer parking?
Yes, 9669 West Canyon Terrace #2 offers parking.
Does 9669 West Canyon Terrace #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9669 West Canyon Terrace #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9669 West Canyon Terrace #2 have a pool?
Yes, 9669 West Canyon Terrace #2 has a pool.
Does 9669 West Canyon Terrace #2 have accessible units?
No, 9669 West Canyon Terrace #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9669 West Canyon Terrace #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9669 West Canyon Terrace #2 does not have units with dishwashers.

