9579 Benavente Street

Nicely renovated 4 bedroom home in Rancho Penasquitos - This home boasts 2162 square feet of living space that has been beautifully updated!

New, quality wood flooring and custom paint colors greet you upon entering. The living room area feels HUGE with a high, vaulted ceiling, attractive gas fireplace and new dual-pane windows allowing plenty of natural light.

The kitchen features lovely wood cabinets and Corian counters. All stainless, high-end appliances including fridge, flat-top stove, microwave and dishwasher. A bay window by the sink is perfect for decorative plants or home-grown herbs.

The large Master Suite is located downstairs, complete with double entry doors, crown molding, 2 closets with mirrored doors, double sink vanity area with quartz top, and a separate renovated shower area featuring custom tile work and glass enclosure! There is an updated guest bathroom downstairs as well.

Even the stairway to the upstairs has been customized with decorative safety railings, natural stone risers and quality carpeted treads. At the top of the stairs you will find the largest loft area you've ever seen! It almost feels like a second living room with space for a home office as well.

Also upstairs are three bedrooms and a full bathroom. One bedroom has a sloped ceiling and includes a Murphy Bed!

The two-car garage comes complete with a full-sized washer & dryer, workbench area and tons of cabinet and shelf storage space. There is even a pull-down ladder to access more storage space above.

The backyard is an entertainer's dream, with a large covered pergola, separate raised sitting/BBQ area and abundant greenery! Gardener included.

Rancho Penasquitos is an ideal location - central to all of San Diego's most desired areas to work and play. The house has easy access to Hwy 15 & Hwy 56 and is just around the corner from Ridgewood Park where you can enjoy a scenic nature walk. Ample restaurant and shopping choices nearby as well as top-rated schools!



Rental Requirements:

1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.

2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.

3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership

4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords

5) No Co-signers



