All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9562 Carroll Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9562 Carroll Canyon Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

9562 Carroll Canyon Road

9562 Carroll Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9562 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED. Lovely and spacious top floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the Carroll Canyon Gardens community. Beautiful hardwood floors in the kitchen, new carpet in the living room and bedroom. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, newer cabinets, electric stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave. Very large bedroom with a huge closet with mirrored doors. Recently remodeled pool that you can view from the balcony. Laundry room just down the stairs, so really can't get any closer. Great Mira Mesa location. Quick access to I-15. 1 assigned parking space. Pets okay - 2 pet limit/max 20 lbs. $250 Pet Deposit. Available immediately.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/9562-carroll-canyon-rd-san-diego-ca-92126-usa-unit-246/e1495f9e-1a35-4666-b4ea-60a35f5774fd

(RLNE5740545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9562 Carroll Canyon Road have any available units?
9562 Carroll Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9562 Carroll Canyon Road have?
Some of 9562 Carroll Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9562 Carroll Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
9562 Carroll Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9562 Carroll Canyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9562 Carroll Canyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 9562 Carroll Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 9562 Carroll Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 9562 Carroll Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9562 Carroll Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9562 Carroll Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 9562 Carroll Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 9562 Carroll Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 9562 Carroll Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9562 Carroll Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9562 Carroll Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University