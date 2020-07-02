9562 Carroll Canyon Road

Amenities
WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED. Lovely and spacious top floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the Carroll Canyon Gardens community. Beautiful hardwood floors in the kitchen, new carpet in the living room and bedroom. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, newer cabinets, electric stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave. Very large bedroom with a huge closet with mirrored doors. Recently remodeled pool that you can view from the balcony. Laundry room just down the stairs, so really can't get any closer. Great Mira Mesa location. Quick access to I-15. 1 assigned parking space. Pets okay - 2 pet limit/max 20 lbs. $250 Pet Deposit. Available immediately.
