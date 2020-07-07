955 Diamond Street

Amenities

Pacific Beach upper 3BR Available Now. This is the Perfect Pacific Beach Location- only 2 Blocks from the Beach and 3 Blocks North of Garnet. You can walk to everything- Beach, shops, stores, market, restaurants, bars. Huge, Top Floor 3 BR/1Ba with approximately1150 sq ft., Beautiful New Hardwood Floors, kitchen with granite counters and dishwasher, dining area, tile bath with spa tub and double sink, large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Large deck with sliding door. No common walls or neighbors.