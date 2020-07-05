All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9547 Fermi Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9547 Fermi Ave.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

9547 Fermi Ave.

9547 Fermi Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9547 Fermi Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Serra Mesa House - SERRA MESA DETACHED HOME. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2-car garage. Freshly painted. Exceptionally large, open living room with a high sloped ceiling adjacent to dining room with breakfast bar. Modern kitchen oak cabinets. Ceramic tile counter tops, dishwasher, refrigerator. Master suite and all 3 bedrooms have vaulted ceilings! Quiet street. Big front and back yards. Back yard is fenced and has a large covered patio. Great home in a great location!

No pets allowed.
1-year lease.
NO CO-SIGNERS.
Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5247221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9547 Fermi Ave. have any available units?
9547 Fermi Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9547 Fermi Ave. have?
Some of 9547 Fermi Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9547 Fermi Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9547 Fermi Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9547 Fermi Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 9547 Fermi Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9547 Fermi Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 9547 Fermi Ave. offers parking.
Does 9547 Fermi Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9547 Fermi Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9547 Fermi Ave. have a pool?
No, 9547 Fermi Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9547 Fermi Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9547 Fermi Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9547 Fermi Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9547 Fermi Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University