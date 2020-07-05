9547 Fermi Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Serra Mesa House - SERRA MESA DETACHED HOME. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2-car garage. Freshly painted. Exceptionally large, open living room with a high sloped ceiling adjacent to dining room with breakfast bar. Modern kitchen oak cabinets. Ceramic tile counter tops, dishwasher, refrigerator. Master suite and all 3 bedrooms have vaulted ceilings! Quiet street. Big front and back yards. Back yard is fenced and has a large covered patio. Great home in a great location!



No pets allowed.

1-year lease.

NO CO-SIGNERS.

Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



(RLNE5247221)