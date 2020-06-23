Amenities
9494 Whellock Way Available 02/22/19 Beautiful House for rent- Rancho Penasquitos - Tenant Planet is proud to present this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Rancho Penasquitos. It features gorgeous wood flooring, open kitchen with plenty of natural light, new paint, new carpet, private backyard, over-sized master bedroom with tall ceilings and walk in closet. There is an excellent two car garage with hook ups for a washer and dryer. Freeway access that is close by. This home will not last that long so fill out our free application to schedule a time to view property.
More photos to come!!
