All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9464 Questa Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9464 Questa Pointe
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

9464 Questa Pointe

9464 Questa Pointe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9464 Questa Pointe, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Spacious 4B/2.5BA House in Mira Mesa w/ Large Patio, W/D & Master Suite! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Spacious 4B/2.5BA house in Mira Mesa available for lease featuring 2100 SF of living space over two levels. Large, open first level w/ laminate flooring throughout. Living room & dining room both w/ large sliding glass doors to backyard. Family room w/ large windows & fireplace. Kitchen w/ new vinyl flooring & lots of counter space. Half bathroom downstairs. 2 car attached garage plus driveway! 3 bright guest bedrooms w/ sliding closet doors. Hallway w/ storage cabinets & desk. Laundry room upstairs w/ washer/dryer. Master suite features large walk-in closet, ceiling fan & attached bathroom w/ dual vanity, stall shower & soaking tub! Located just off highway 15 and minutes from major shopping centers.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2690
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No, heat only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iy_apuN3vUY
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 2001

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant responsible for backyard landscaping maintenance
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5659362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9464 Questa Pointe have any available units?
9464 Questa Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9464 Questa Pointe have?
Some of 9464 Questa Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9464 Questa Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
9464 Questa Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9464 Questa Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, 9464 Questa Pointe is pet friendly.
Does 9464 Questa Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 9464 Questa Pointe offers parking.
Does 9464 Questa Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9464 Questa Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9464 Questa Pointe have a pool?
No, 9464 Questa Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 9464 Questa Pointe have accessible units?
No, 9464 Questa Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 9464 Questa Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 9464 Questa Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Elán The Park
4929 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University