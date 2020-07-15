9464 Questa Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Spacious 4B/2.5BA House in Mira Mesa w/ Large Patio, W/D & Master Suite! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Spacious 4B/2.5BA house in Mira Mesa available for lease featuring 2100 SF of living space over two levels. Large, open first level w/ laminate flooring throughout. Living room & dining room both w/ large sliding glass doors to backyard. Family room w/ large windows & fireplace. Kitchen w/ new vinyl flooring & lots of counter space. Half bathroom downstairs. 2 car attached garage plus driveway! 3 bright guest bedrooms w/ sliding closet doors. Hallway w/ storage cabinets & desk. Laundry room upstairs w/ washer/dryer. Master suite features large walk-in closet, ceiling fan & attached bathroom w/ dual vanity, stall shower & soaking tub! Located just off highway 15 and minutes from major shopping centers.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2690

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: No, heat only

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iy_apuN3vUY

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 2001



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant responsible for backyard landscaping maintenance

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



