Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

9456-2 Compass Point Drive South Available 07/05/19 Mira Mesa, 9456-2 Compass Pt Dr S, Wd Floors, Quartz Counters, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener. - Beautiful 2 story home located in the popular Las Casitas development of Mira Mesa. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, movie theatres and easy access to the 15 fwy and HOV lanes. Dual pane windows. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a gas log fireplace. Dining room has wood floors. Half bathroom downstairs has a pedestal sink. Kitchen has wood floors and Quartz counters. Bedroom #1 has mirrored wardrobe doors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a small alcove perfect for a work station. Bedroom # 2 has mirrored wardrobe doors and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Upper hall bathroom has faux wood ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, 2 walk in closets (1 small with mirrored doors and 1 larger one with standard door), faux wood ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE3294565)