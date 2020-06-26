All apartments in San Diego
9456-2 Compass Point Drive South

9456 Compass Point Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

9456 Compass Point Dr S, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

9456-2 Compass Point Drive South Available 07/05/19 Mira Mesa, 9456-2 Compass Pt Dr S, Wd Floors, Quartz Counters, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener. - Beautiful 2 story home located in the popular Las Casitas development of Mira Mesa. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, movie theatres and easy access to the 15 fwy and HOV lanes. Dual pane windows. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a gas log fireplace. Dining room has wood floors. Half bathroom downstairs has a pedestal sink. Kitchen has wood floors and Quartz counters. Bedroom #1 has mirrored wardrobe doors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a small alcove perfect for a work station. Bedroom # 2 has mirrored wardrobe doors and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Upper hall bathroom has faux wood ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, 2 walk in closets (1 small with mirrored doors and 1 larger one with standard door), faux wood ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE3294565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9456-2 Compass Point Drive South have any available units?
9456-2 Compass Point Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9456-2 Compass Point Drive South have?
Some of 9456-2 Compass Point Drive South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9456-2 Compass Point Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
9456-2 Compass Point Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9456-2 Compass Point Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 9456-2 Compass Point Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 9456-2 Compass Point Drive South offer parking?
Yes, 9456-2 Compass Point Drive South offers parking.
Does 9456-2 Compass Point Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9456-2 Compass Point Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9456-2 Compass Point Drive South have a pool?
No, 9456-2 Compass Point Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 9456-2 Compass Point Drive South have accessible units?
No, 9456-2 Compass Point Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 9456-2 Compass Point Drive South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9456-2 Compass Point Drive South has units with dishwashers.
