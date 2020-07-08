All apartments in San Diego
945 TARENTO DR.

945 Tarento Drive · No Longer Available
Location

945 Tarento Drive, San Diego, CA 92106
Sunset Cliffs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
945 TARENTO DR. Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3BD/1.5BA Point Loma Home! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Point Loma home; close to beaches, Sunset Cliffs, Liberty Station, Downtown and so much more! This home features fresh paint throughout and highlights beautiful rustic hardwood floors. The main living and dining area opens to the expansive backyard, perfect for relaxing and entertaining! The property includes in-unit washer & dryer, two car garage, and ample storage space throughout. Conveniently located near a variety of dining and entertainment options!

Highlights ~
~ Located near Catalina Blvd. and Talbot
~ Large Living and Dining Area
~ Spacious Bedrooms
~ Galley Kitchen
~ New Low Maintenance Yard
~ Front & Back Yard Porches

Available: June 1, 2020
Rent: $3,495
Deposit: $3,500
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities Included: None - Tenant Pays All Utilities

Please be advised:
No pets
No co-signers
No smoking

Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x104 to schedule a time to view.

Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 01272492

(RLNE5807506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 TARENTO DR. have any available units?
945 TARENTO DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 TARENTO DR. have?
Some of 945 TARENTO DR.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 TARENTO DR. currently offering any rent specials?
945 TARENTO DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 TARENTO DR. pet-friendly?
No, 945 TARENTO DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 945 TARENTO DR. offer parking?
Yes, 945 TARENTO DR. offers parking.
Does 945 TARENTO DR. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 945 TARENTO DR. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 TARENTO DR. have a pool?
No, 945 TARENTO DR. does not have a pool.
Does 945 TARENTO DR. have accessible units?
No, 945 TARENTO DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 945 TARENTO DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 TARENTO DR. does not have units with dishwashers.

