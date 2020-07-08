Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

945 TARENTO DR. Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3BD/1.5BA Point Loma Home! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Point Loma home; close to beaches, Sunset Cliffs, Liberty Station, Downtown and so much more! This home features fresh paint throughout and highlights beautiful rustic hardwood floors. The main living and dining area opens to the expansive backyard, perfect for relaxing and entertaining! The property includes in-unit washer & dryer, two car garage, and ample storage space throughout. Conveniently located near a variety of dining and entertainment options!



Highlights ~

~ Located near Catalina Blvd. and Talbot

~ Large Living and Dining Area

~ Spacious Bedrooms

~ Galley Kitchen

~ New Low Maintenance Yard

~ Front & Back Yard Porches



Available: June 1, 2020

Rent: $3,495

Deposit: $3,500

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities Included: None - Tenant Pays All Utilities



Please be advised:

No pets

No co-signers

No smoking



Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x104 to schedule a time to view.



Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 01272492



