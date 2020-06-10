All apartments in San Diego
945 Harbor View Dr
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:52 AM

945 Harbor View Dr

945 Harbor View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

945 Harbor View Drive, San Diego, CA 92106
La Playa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
guest suite
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
guest suite
Amazing Spanish Home with unobstructed views!!! Truly one of a kind recently remodeled kitchen and all baths. Kitchen with stunning views, large formal dining room right out of a movie with views, fireplace, large ceiling. Main level you will find living area and bedroom and bath. Upstairs you will find the most amazing enormous master bedroom with floor to ceiling windows and 3rd bdrm/ba. 4th bdrm/ba separate from the rest makes a great guest suite. Available for 1 -3 months (negotiable on longer lease)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Harbor View Dr have any available units?
945 Harbor View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 Harbor View Dr have?
Some of 945 Harbor View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 Harbor View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
945 Harbor View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Harbor View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 945 Harbor View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 945 Harbor View Dr offer parking?
No, 945 Harbor View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 945 Harbor View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 945 Harbor View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Harbor View Dr have a pool?
No, 945 Harbor View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 945 Harbor View Dr have accessible units?
No, 945 Harbor View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Harbor View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 Harbor View Dr has units with dishwashers.

