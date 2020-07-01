Amenities

9422 Capricorn Way Available 05/01/20 Coming Soon in Sunset Glen in Mira Mesa - Soon to be ready to show in Sunset Glen, this is a 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home, two stories, Wood Laminate Flooring, large back yard, Yardman included. Vaulted ceiling master bedroom and master bathroom with tub, shower, dual vanities and large walk-in closet. Fireplace in family room. All dual pane windows. Nice large backyard and side garden-patio area. Attached 2 car garage. This home is nestled in the middle of San Diego's Tech Industry. The kitchen is open with bar counter space and opens to the family room, dining and living room with cozy fireplace, ceiling fans, the master bedroom suite is spacious with a large walk-in closet and master bath with tub, shower and dual vanities, generous sized secondary bedrooms and an attached 2-car garage. You will love the community with tennis courts, parks and the premium location, close to shopping, restaurants, schools and freeways!



Tenant pays for gas, electricity, water, phone - Trash is included

Tenant must adhere to Sunset Glen Community Rules and Regulations for the Complex

Parking is by designated parking spaces, Garage and Driveway, no street parking

Pets approval: small pets, 40 lbs or less, 1 Cat or 1 Dog



Showing times by scheduled appt and are to be confirmed via text, thank you.



For more info... call/text Rob at 619-806-0760 Email: robdelagrange@gmail.com



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Chase Pacific and Rob de la Grange, PMC, CRS are the only agents contracted to represent this property.

CA BRE #00781278



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein



