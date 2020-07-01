All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

9422 Capricorn Way

9422 Capricorn Way · No Longer Available
San Diego
Mira Mesa
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9422 Capricorn Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
tennis court
9422 Capricorn Way Available 05/01/20 Coming Soon in Sunset Glen in Mira Mesa - Soon to be ready to show in Sunset Glen, this is a 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home, two stories, Wood Laminate Flooring, large back yard, Yardman included. Vaulted ceiling master bedroom and master bathroom with tub, shower, dual vanities and large walk-in closet. Fireplace in family room. All dual pane windows. Nice large backyard and side garden-patio area. Attached 2 car garage. This home is nestled in the middle of San Diego's Tech Industry. The kitchen is open with bar counter space and opens to the family room, dining and living room with cozy fireplace, ceiling fans, the master bedroom suite is spacious with a large walk-in closet and master bath with tub, shower and dual vanities, generous sized secondary bedrooms and an attached 2-car garage. You will love the community with tennis courts, parks and the premium location, close to shopping, restaurants, schools and freeways!

Tenant pays for gas, electricity, water, phone - Trash is included
Tenant must adhere to Sunset Glen Community Rules and Regulations for the Complex
Parking is by designated parking spaces, Garage and Driveway, no street parking
Pets approval: small pets, 40 lbs or less, 1 Cat or 1 Dog

Showing times by scheduled appt and are to be confirmed via text, thank you.

For more info... call/text Rob at 619-806-0760 Email: robdelagrange@gmail.com

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific and Rob de la Grange, PMC, CRS are the only agents contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00781278

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein

(RLNE5629741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9422 Capricorn Way have any available units?
9422 Capricorn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9422 Capricorn Way have?
Some of 9422 Capricorn Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9422 Capricorn Way currently offering any rent specials?
9422 Capricorn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9422 Capricorn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9422 Capricorn Way is pet friendly.
Does 9422 Capricorn Way offer parking?
Yes, 9422 Capricorn Way offers parking.
Does 9422 Capricorn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9422 Capricorn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9422 Capricorn Way have a pool?
No, 9422 Capricorn Way does not have a pool.
Does 9422 Capricorn Way have accessible units?
No, 9422 Capricorn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9422 Capricorn Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9422 Capricorn Way does not have units with dishwashers.

