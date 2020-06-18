9408 Questa Pointe

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Westview's premium development, former Tampico model on elevated lot backing landscaped open space. Interior features hardwood floors, crown molding, granite counters, open flow layout for premium enjoyment. Optional Den/Family room downstairs features built-in desk with cabinets for storage and a full bathroom with walk in shower. Dining room has sliding door to private sideyard and backyard features low maintenance patio turf grass overlooking open space, HOA maintains front yard landscaping.Open kitchen and Living room includes granite tile counter top, white laminate cabinetry, pantry, Breakfast area and backyard access. Spacious family room features built-in entertainment center and fireplace.Light & bright upstairs laundry room featuring hallway built-in desk niche, Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, large tub, walk in shower, large walk in closet, optional den or bedroom. Hallway bath has dual sink vanity with ample cabinets.Home as A/C, 2-car garage, easy access to I-15 access. Close to many schools, parks and various shopping, entertainment and dining options: all a few minutes away. Wonderful home with much to offer!