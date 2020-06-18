All apartments in San Diego
9408 Questa Pointe

9408 Questa Pointe · (619) 884-9688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9408 Questa Pointe, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2322 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Westview's premium development, former Tampico model on elevated lot backing landscaped open space. Interior features hardwood floors, crown molding, granite counters, open flow layout for premium enjoyment. Optional Den/Family room downstairs features built-in desk with cabinets for storage and a full bathroom with walk in shower. Dining room has sliding door to private sideyard and backyard features low maintenance patio turf grass overlooking open space, HOA maintains front yard landscaping.Open kitchen and Living room includes granite tile counter top, white laminate cabinetry, pantry, Breakfast area and backyard access. Spacious family room features built-in entertainment center and fireplace.Light & bright upstairs laundry room featuring hallway built-in desk niche, Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, large tub, walk in shower, large walk in closet, optional den or bedroom. Hallway bath has dual sink vanity with ample cabinets.Home as A/C, 2-car garage, easy access to I-15 access. Close to many schools, parks and various shopping, entertainment and dining options: all a few minutes away. Wonderful home with much to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9408 Questa Pointe have any available units?
9408 Questa Pointe has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9408 Questa Pointe have?
Some of 9408 Questa Pointe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9408 Questa Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
9408 Questa Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9408 Questa Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 9408 Questa Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9408 Questa Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 9408 Questa Pointe offers parking.
Does 9408 Questa Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9408 Questa Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9408 Questa Pointe have a pool?
No, 9408 Questa Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 9408 Questa Pointe have accessible units?
No, 9408 Questa Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 9408 Questa Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 9408 Questa Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
