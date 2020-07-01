All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9388-102 Twin Trails Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9388-102 Twin Trails Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

9388-102 Twin Trails Drive

9388 Twin Trails Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9388 Twin Trails Dr, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Penasquitos, 9388 Twin Trails Dr #102, Beautifullly Remodeled, 2 Parking Spaces! - Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled lower corner unit in the sought after Casa Blanca complex of Rancho Penasquitos. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, YMCA, public library, access to the 56 fwy and public transportation. Living room has wood floors, recessed lighting, crown molding and a decorative fireplace. Dining room has tile floors and crown molding. Kitchen has tile floors, recessed lighting and sparkling granite counters. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have wood floors (no closet doors). Hall bathroom has tile floors, granite vanity and a walk in shower. Master bedroom has wood floors, access to the second patio, walk in closet with mirrored doors, tile bathroom floors, granite vanity with double sinks and a walk in shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5260452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9388-102 Twin Trails Drive have any available units?
9388-102 Twin Trails Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9388-102 Twin Trails Drive have?
Some of 9388-102 Twin Trails Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9388-102 Twin Trails Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9388-102 Twin Trails Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9388-102 Twin Trails Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9388-102 Twin Trails Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9388-102 Twin Trails Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9388-102 Twin Trails Drive offers parking.
Does 9388-102 Twin Trails Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9388-102 Twin Trails Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9388-102 Twin Trails Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9388-102 Twin Trails Drive has a pool.
Does 9388-102 Twin Trails Drive have accessible units?
No, 9388-102 Twin Trails Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9388-102 Twin Trails Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9388-102 Twin Trails Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University