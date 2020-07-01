9388-102 Twin Trails Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Penasquitos, 9388 Twin Trails Dr #102, Beautifullly Remodeled, 2 Parking Spaces! - Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled lower corner unit in the sought after Casa Blanca complex of Rancho Penasquitos. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, YMCA, public library, access to the 56 fwy and public transportation. Living room has wood floors, recessed lighting, crown molding and a decorative fireplace. Dining room has tile floors and crown molding. Kitchen has tile floors, recessed lighting and sparkling granite counters. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have wood floors (no closet doors). Hall bathroom has tile floors, granite vanity and a walk in shower. Master bedroom has wood floors, access to the second patio, walk in closet with mirrored doors, tile bathroom floors, granite vanity with double sinks and a walk in shower.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE5260452)